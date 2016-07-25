New York’s Lady Killer gets long overdue Re-issue
Heaven and Hell Records continue to bring you re-issues U.S. metal cult classics, this time, New York’s Lady Killer’s self-titled debut from 1983.
Lady Killer was formed in 1981 in New York, N.Y. with guitarists Joey D’Imperio and Jeff Stewart, vocalist K.K. Burns, bassist Terry Brennan, and drummer Frank Rajki. The group would quickly become a familiar sight on the local New York circuit leading to the release of their self-titled debut in 1983. The following year the group would return to the studio to record their follow that would be shelved and never see a release.
Now 32 years after the ‘Lady Killer’ debut Heaven and Hell Records plan to re-issue this buried U.S. metal classic with additional plans to release the band’s uncovered second album for the first time ever.
Lady Killer : Lady Killer
original release 1983
01.Lightning Strikes Twice
02. You’ve got Me Runnin’
03. Outta My Way
04. Last Chance
05. Go Ahead and Laugh
06. Breaking Away
07. Another shot in the Dark
08. Waste No Time
09. Lady Killer
This is K.K. Burns. I’m alive and well !!!!! Looking forward to the re-release ! Absolutley awesome !!!!!
Awesome news, I finally get my voice on a Lady Killer album.
I was the lead singer after the first album.I sang lead and backing vocals on the 2nd album and ci wrote all the lyrics and was with the band for a while after.
Thank you. It’s about time these hard rocking noo yawkers got their due. Great album, great cover. A band gone too soon!