New York’s Lady Killer gets long overdue Re-issue

Lady Killer gets re-issue and unreleased album finally gets released

Heaven and Hell Records continue to bring you re-issues U.S. metal cult classics, this time, New York’s Lady Killer’s self-titled debut from 1983.

Lady Killer was formed in 1981 in New York, N.Y. with guitarists Joey D’Imperio and Jeff Stewart, vocalist K.K. Burns, bassist Terry Brennan, and drummer Frank Rajki. The group would quickly become a familiar sight on the local New York circuit leading to the release of their self-titled debut in 1983. The following year the group would return to the studio to record their follow that would be shelved and never see a release.

Now 32 years after the ‘Lady Killer’ debut Heaven and Hell Records plan to re-issue this buried U.S. metal classic with additional plans to release the band’s uncovered second album for the first time ever.

Lady Killer : Lady Killer

original release 1983

01.Lightning Strikes Twice

02. You’ve got Me Runnin’

03. Outta My Way

04. Last Chance

05. Go Ahead and Laugh

06. Breaking Away

07. Another shot in the Dark

08. Waste No Time

09. Lady Killer

More details to come.

For more details to come follow Heaven and Hell Records on Facebook: http://heavenandhellrecords.us13.list-manage2.com/track/click?u=b08767fab7687cc7c1be06a02&id=4d92a4b376&e=aae783ed41