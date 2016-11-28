Ron Keel Acoustic Solo Show

by Derric Miller

– Managing Editor —

November 24, 2016 at the Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg S.D. —

So Ron Keel, ever the nomad, found his way to Sioux Falls, S.D. about a year ago. Dude don’t stay long in one area, so those of us in the Dakota Territories are glad to have him here. He’s the lead singer of the Badlands House Band (badlandspawn.com), he’s the best DJ in the region on KBAD 94.5, he’s a music instructor at Brennan’s Rock and Roll Academy, and oh yeah … have you heard him sing?

How many frontmen who made their mark in the ’80s are better singers today than they were 30 years ago? Guys like Steve Whiteman, Tony Harnell, Kip Winger, CJ Snare, etc. never lost a beat. They held it together, and can still explode arenas with their expertise. But some singers, due to cigarettes and booze and hopefully so much more expensive stuff, can’t do what they used to. Don Dokken is unfortunately that tale of woe … brilliant dude, just can’t carry his own vocal water any more.

And then there’s Ron Keel. When he took the stage and after a few warm-up tunes launched into “Serenade,” he was more than just self-aware. He literally admitted albeit he’s proud of the songwriting, he didn’t do it justice with Steeler. His voice just wasn’t there. Now he sings that song like a grown ass man and holy shit was it spiritual to hear him hit all those high notes full voice. No falsetto, no reinforced falsetto, no head voice, no tricks … full voice. The guy has turned into a technical master even if he doesn’t know it. What he does vocally, people train for decades to do. It’s called Wednesday for Ron Keel.

But this was a celebration, not a clinic. Keel brought joy and cheer and a bit of everything to the gig. It wasn’t really a live show as much as it was a book, a story … Keel brought everyone up from the late ’70s into the now. All of the original songs had a story, but he also did covers. The line he used more than once was, “Tonight will be about songs I wrote, and songs I wish I had written.” So he slayed some Bob Seger, Springsteen, and so many others.

As a Ron Keel fan, though, it was his songs that made the night. One of the best songs he’s ever written is, “The Time of My Life.” It was an offshoot for Keel, when he was with the band Fair Game. He’s updated it through the years and plans on doing it again. Is there anything more seductive than Death? Probably not … and when Keel sang, “My mom and dad they both died young and I guess I’m next in line,” it was … a moment. You don’t have to question your own mortality to enjoy the song but you should. The shit got deep, and only Keel can sing words like this and be earnest without being judgmental.

The Keel repertoire killed as well. “Somebody’s Waiting” was as harsh as he got on the eve, but thank whomever it made it into the set list. “Tears of Fire?” Check. KEEL’s biggest hit was the cover, “Because the Night” and he played the hell out of that one as well. “Serenade” had the crowd mesmerized, maybe twice. (Not a KEEL song, but still incredible.)

Keel sounded, flat out, amazing. Mad props to the Phoenix Lounge (www.phoenixloungevenue.com) for their sound system (and guy). Sonically, everything was immaculate. It wasn’t just Keel who was on his game; the Phoenix Lounge owned part of the successful eve as well.

If you are not a Keelaholic (yes, it’s a thing) then that’s on you. He’s one of the best singers in Rock and Metal, period. If you don’t mention him with Rob Halford and Bruce Dickinson, then you are tone deaf. And he worked his ass off to get there. Don’t think for a second he didn’t earn everything he has. If the American Dream still exists, Ron Keel penned that story, and he’s still writing it …

Visit Ron Keel online: http://www.ronkeel.com/

Photos appear courtesy of Renee Keel.