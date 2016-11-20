The Pretty Reckless | Who You Selling For

by Steve Patrick

– Sr. Columnist —

Creative growth in a musician is something that should always be encouraged. However, as is the case of The Pretty Reckless’ latest album Who Are You Selling For, making too large of a stylistic change can be a bad thing. Taylor Momsen and company have released a record that is so mellow in comparison with its predecessors that it would have perhaps been better marketed as a solo project.

The musical direction on Who You Selling For was not properly advertised to fans of the band. When “Oh My God” was released as a single, it was clear that this track was more in line with the material coming from Light Me Up or Going to Hell. Unfortunately, this track wasn’t very indicative of the whole vibe on the new record at all.

Who You Selling For starts with the sleepy, trance-inducing “The Walls Are Closing In / Hangman”. Then comes the ray of hope in the form of “Oh My God.” A great riff propels this song and has Momsen’s trademark snarly vocal in full form. Based on the lyrics, one has to wonder if Momsen dislikes some of the attention she gets fronting a Rock band when she sings things like, “I’m just a face, painted in mud … Don’t try for perfect, it’s never enough.”

“Take Me Down” was another single from the record and has a catchy chorus. Not sure if it’s the production or what, but Momsen’s vocal sounds extremely thin on this track. There is a point with the unbearably clichéd line, “All I want to do is rock, rock, rock…” and Momsen’s voice just sounds forced.

How do you propel a song called “Prisoner?” You guessed it: tedious chains clanking through the whole thing. This wouldn’t be such a bad thing if the song weren’t so rudimentary. The track “Wild City” sounds like the band wrote a song around the theme song from The Peoples Court.

On “Back to the River” the listener finds the band channeling their inner southern rocker which comes off as disingenuous. The extremely talented Warren Haynes (Gov’t Mule, ex-Allman Bros.) lends his 6-string talents to this otherwise derivative clunker.

One would think that the title track should be the showpiece of the album, but the song “Who You Selling For” is, unfortunately, another snooze-fest. The song “Bedroom Window” offers a deeper glimpse into how Momsen may feel about her current rockstar lifestyle with lyrics like, “I have lost touch with what makes me human … I have lost touch with reality … It’s all too much for me.”

A brief bright spot shows up late in the album with “Living in the Storm”. This tune has the grit and grime of The Pretty Reckless that fans have come to know and love. It’s a shame that the energy present on this track and “Oh My God” is not throughout the whole record.

Regrettably, Who You Selling For wraps up with a few more forgettable, slow tracks. “Already Dead” sounds instrumentally empty and Momsen’s voice shows additional signs of strain. Additionally, there is a drum/guitar midsection on the track that is just atrocious. Hopefully, the band ditches this producer in favor of one that can make a critical decision to not include moments like whatever is happening on this song. The album then closes with “Mad Love” which is kind of a modern Disco nightmare of a tune and is, again, very out of character for the band.

Overall Who You Selling For is worth a listen for those interested in the more introspective and mellow side of The Pretty Reckless. However, as is the case here, not knowing the sharp change in musical style can lead to a fairly jarring experience.

Genre: Rock

Band:

Taylor Momsen (vocals)

Jamie Perkins (drums)

Ben Phillips (guitar)

Mark Damon (bass)

Track Listing:

1. The Walls Are Closing In / Hangman

2. Oh My God

3. Take Me Down

4. Prisoner

5. Wild City

6. Back to the River (feat. Warren Haynes)

7. Who You Selling For

8. Bedroom Window

9. Living in the Storm

10. Already Dead

11. The Devil’s Back

12. Mad Love

Label: Razor & Tie

Website: www.theprettyreckless.com

Hardrock Haven rating: 6/10