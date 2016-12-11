Sagan & Nick of Hail Sagan

by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

Senior journalist Anabel DFlux caught up with two talented members (Sagan herself, and Nick Quijano of Powerman 5000) of the band Hail Sagan via phone call the other day, and the three had much to discuss. A band fueled by spontaneity and passion, Hail Sagan aims to bring a positive message to their fans and change the world – one song at a time. The three chatted about the band’s philosophy, the new EP, and its unique recording process, as well as some goodies that Hail Sagan fans can expect from their upcoming tour (including the opportunity to win a guitar!).

Hail Sagan also donates a portion of their proceeds to the Love is Louder foundation, which is an incredible organization that helps tackle issues such as bullying, body image, and depression. Love is Louder is a “community of people working together to build a world where we all feel connected and supported.” This cause is one that Sagan and her bandmates hold dear to their hearts, and is a prominent theme in the music. You can connect with Love is Louder here: www.loveislouder.com

::: Listen to the Interview :::



Your browser does not support this audio format.



You can purchase the new EP here: www.pledgemusic.com/projects/hailsagan

Official video “Dark Cloud”:

Connect with Hail Sagan here:

www.hailsaganofficial.com

www.facebook.com/HailSaganOfficial

www.twitter.com/hailsaganband