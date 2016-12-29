Avenged Sevenfold | The Stage

by Cynthia Jo

– Sr. Columnist —

“Surprise” albums have been the norm lately by mainstream artists. At the beginning of 2016 Avenged Sevenfold was on lists of most anticipated albums of the year.

In mid-October the Orange County natives released the primary single “The Stage” unbeknownst to fans when the album would actually drop.

The band spent most of the year teasing videos of what they were cooking up in the recording studio—and out of nowhere, The Stage was released to the masses after a performance on the roof of the historic Capitol Records in Hollywood, Calif.

There are a lot first in this album. Not only is it Avenged Sevenfold’s longest album (74 minutes) and the first with former Bad Religion drummer, Brooks Wackerman, it is also their first concept album—touching topics such as artificial intelligence, emphasizing on the works of Carl Sagan and Elon Musk.

“The Stage” is an epic titled-track. It definitely sets the progressive tone they experimented with for the album. Technical and fun, it is climatic and showcases Synyster Gates’ impressive guitar chops not only with the solos but also with the acoustic elements.

Wackerman lays out the foundation with the intensity and the kick of his instrument in “Paradigm.” Not only in this track but the album overall, it is noticeable that Wackerman definitely got a work out with this album and executing the percussion beyond wonderfully. Not to undermine Shadows vocal ability, his distinct tone is reminiscent of Waking the Fallen on this track, Shadows carries the emotion of every lyric with every breath.

If you are familiar with Avenged Sevenfold’s discography, you know they are not afraid to incorporate different elements in their songs. “Sunny Disposition” is a lively mix of horns that are surprisingly pleasing and embodies similar sounds you can hear on the album City of Evil.

The heaviness of the album comes full force on the shortest song of the album “God Damn.” It comes with such force and dynamic beats and guitar shredding from Synyster Gates accompanied rhythmically by Zacky Vengeance and bassist Johnny Christ. The group returns to their roots of Thrash, Metalcore and acoustic executed precisely and technically accurate in this track but it is not comparable to any other track ever done by them. If you listen closely, no solo is the same.

There’s a vibration in “Creating God” that is sensual yet very much so hard rock. The band has experimented with Country-Rock in prior releases (“Dear God” from self-titled) that the twang in “Angels” brings in a darker aura. The guitar solo here is chilling—setting that dark undertone. Shadows carries this track into the true ballad that it is. Some might think his vocals are strained and forced but they still embody that Metal punch that only he can deliver.

“Exist” (a 16-minute closer), which features a Neil Grasse Tyson speech, is a beautifully calculated instrumental track that is simply out of this world.

Ultimately, Avenged Sevenfold has proved to be a mainstream success with previous albums. Although, The Stage hasn’t sold the ideal number of copies as releases prior it is definitely a concept album that deserves to be celebrated. Fans will appreciate the foreign territory they just conquered.

Genre: Metal

Band:

M. Shadows – vocals

Synyster Gates – lead guitar

Zacky Vengeance – rhythm guitar

Johnny Christ – bass

Brooks Wackerman – drums

Track Listing:

1. The Stage

2. Paradigm

3. Sunny Disposition

4. God Damn

5. Creating God

6. Angels

7. Simulation

8. Higher

9. Roman Sky

10. Fermi Paradox

11. Exist

Label: Capitol Records

Website: http://www.avengedsevenfold.com

Hardrock Haven rating: (9 / 10)