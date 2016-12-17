Enuff Z’Nuff | Clowns Lounge

by Franco Cerchiari

– Sr. Columnist —

Coming together in 1984 as Enough Z’nuff in Illinois, it was in the latter part of that decade that the band would change their name to Enuff Z’nuff and began to slowly build up a loyal fan base through their relentless touring. The making and subsequent release of their self-titled debut in 1989 would bring them recognition with that CD’s hits “Fly High, Michelle,” and “New Thing.” While packaged as a Glam band with the members each displaying vibrant, wild wardrobes, flamboyant neon colors, and guitar color schemes that screamed, what many in the Melodic Rock world really failed to appreciate is just how great the songs on their debut are. Melodic, mixed exceptionally well, clean, with jaw-dropping guitar work from Derek Frigo, (listen again “In The Groove” for proof) strong songs, purposeful drumming, and the instantly recognizable voice of Donnie Vie slicing its way into the songs, Enuff Z’nuff is, without question a superb band. Since then, regardless of having suffered their share of setbacks and heartaches with the loss of original guitarist, the enormously gifted Derek Frigo in 2004 and drummer Rickey Parent in 2007, vocalist Donnie Vie, bassist Chip Z’nuff and company has soldiered on, and have continued to tour and record.

Released on the always superb Frontiers Records label, is their latest offering, Clowns Lounge, a collection of previously unreleased songs from the band’s early days (circa 1988) about the same time when the band released their first demo to ATCO Records. Also featured on one song are Warrant’s Jani Lane (rest in forever peace, Jani,) and Styx guitarist James “JY” Young. The CD title comes from (as the story goes) a strip club the band used to frequent.

While Clowns Lounge does feature some great songs, and of course the talents of all the band members (especially the guitar work of Derek Frigo,) goes without saying, it must be pointed out that this release is tougher and harder than fans of Enuff Z’nuff might be used to. Clowns Lounge opening track “Dog On A Bone,” showcases that tougher sound. Of course completely Melodic, it almost has elements of Metal, with riffing guitars, and gruffer vocals “The Devil Of Shakespeare,” (with Lane and Young) takes the band into another territory with a head nodding, methodical vibe. “The Devil………” is slow, with heavy keyboards, and is almost strange and surreal. Highlights of Clowns Lounge is The Beatles-esque, encrusted vocals of “Rockabye Dreamland,” and the Bic lighting anthem that is “One More Hit.” “Back In Time” in certain moments is reminiscent of Elvis Costello, the extraordinary bass guitar of “Good Luv,” was amazing, and “She Makes It Harder,” with beyond good guitar work, variable vocals, frequent octave changes, and tangible passion was a simple pick for this CD’s highlight. All the songs heard here are likable, catchy, and contagious. The songs are never forced, all the instruments blend well, and what a band Enuff Z’nuff is! But it must be said again, and quite categorically so, the sorely missed Derek Frigo is one hell of a guitarist that really never got the acknowledgment he so richly and deservedly deserves.

Another point to makes is that Frontiers Records is known far and wide for its crystal-like mixing. The releases done by Frontiers are some of the cleanest, clear, and structured around. Every note from coming from that Italian label is spot on. It seems on this one, while rough sounding is not quite the word used to describe the feel and sound of Clown’s Lounge, it must be said that this isn’t at all like recent Frontiers releases that fans of the Italian label might be expecting. But it doesn’t matter really; as this is a great collected work of songs that fans of Slaughter, Bang Tango, Love/Hate, Tora Tora, and Trixter’s outstanding 2015 release Human Era will love. Of course not a release that dreadful American radio will platform on those so-called “hard rock” stations, Clown’s Lounge is a strong release that shows the early days of a band that today isn’t given much thought. And that’s a dishonor really, for when you give talent like Derek Frigo the ability to cut loose, the result is the music heard on this, the must hear Clowns Lounge.

Genre: Melodic Hard Rock, Hard Rock

Band Members:

Donnie Vie (vocals)

Derek Frigo (guitars)

Chip Z’nuff (bass)

Vikki Foxx (drums)

Guest Musicians:

Jani Lane (vocals on track 6)

Johnny Monaco (vocals on track 6)

James “JY” Young (guitars on track 6)

Ron Flint (on track 6)

Track Listing:

1. Dog On A Bone

2. Runaway

3. Back In Time

4.She Makes It Harder

5. Rockabye Dreamland

6. The Devil Of Shakespeare

7. Good Luv

8. Nothing

11. Backstreet Kidz

12. One More Hit

Label: Frontier Records

Website: www.enuffznuff.com

Hardrock Haven rating: 8.5/10