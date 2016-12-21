Former MISFITS guitarist DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN Signs Label/Distribution Deal with EMP Label Group

European Tour Dates Announced for Abominator UK/European Invasion Tour —

As announced on the Black Carpet at the The Epiphone Revolver Music Awards 12/13, former MISFITS guitarist DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN has signed a label and distribution deal with EMP LABEL GROUP, who will not only release AS WE DIE, the upcoming sophomore LP from the legendary guitarist’s eponymous project DOYLE, but distribute all releases for the guitarist’s label MONSTERMAN RECORDS.

EMP, the label vessel of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, with operations headed up by former Corporate Punishment President/A&R/Marketing exec Thom Hazaert, home to artists including A Killer’s Confession, Motograter, Heaven Below (featuring Patrick Kennison of Lita Ford/Union Underground), Broken Teeth, Doll Skin, Helstar, Cage9, Green Death, Arise in Chaos, former Faith No More vocalist Chuck Mosley, and many more, started out with deep ties into the Doyle camp, according to EMP’s Hazaert.

“I worked really closely with Bruce (Miyaki – Doyle’s Manager) and MONSTERMAN on (Doyle’s 2013 release) Abominator, and I was actually the marketing director out of the gate on that release. Over the years, I’ve stayed involved, and we’re all good friends, and with David (Ellefson), who also has a great relationship with DOYLE, eventually as EMP came to fruition the conversation inevitably came up about seeing if there was a fit there. With everything else going on in all of our Worlds, it took a bit of a detour to finally get here, but I can’t express how excited we are to finally be able to put this all together. The legacy of someone like DOYLE, who is SUCH a legendary talent, is always such an amazing gift when it comes to putting out records, especially for a label like EMP, where we are all HUGE, genuine music fans. And there’s really not many out there who can hold a candle to DOYLE, in terms of talent OR legacy.”

EMP President David Ellefson agrees. “I’ve always loved Doyle and we’ve had a great relationship that goes back a long time. We’d started some talk last year when Doyle and Alissa (White-Gluz) came out to do some stuff with Metal Allegiance, and it just became an ongoing conversation over the past year. Now that it’s official, we’re extremely excited to be able to not only push out this new DOYLE record, which is amazing, but all the killer MONSTERMAN titles via EMP.”

Says Doyle, “When Dave came to me with an offer for our new CD As We Die it was a no brainer. He has been a good friend of mine for 20 + years, and has never done me wrong, and in this business that’s unheard of. We didn’t want to release it ourselves on Monster Man, we wanted a bigger push and EMP has a lot of exciting things happening in 2017 that will do that for us.”

DOYLE the current project of Von Frankenstein, with CANCERSLUG vocalist Alex “Wolfman” Story, and a current lineup rounded out by bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, continues the lineage of Doyle’s former projects, pairing crushing metal riffs with ferocious Punk Rock swagger and the theatrical intensity one would expect from one of the reigning kings, and erstwhile creators, of Horror-Core.

In addition to the upcoming sophomore release from DOYLE, EMP/MONSTERMAN will release several limited edition vinyl configurations, as well as a CD reissue of DOYLE’s Critically-acclaimed ABOMINATOR, the upcoming LP from LA Industrial Metal mainstays DEAD GIRLS CORP., and several additional 2017 releases TBA.

DOYLE has also announced an extensive EUROPEAN TOUR in February, including several dates in the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, and more. VIP and MEET AND GREET PASSES are available for purchase at officialdoyle.com

Week 1 – UK Tour Dates:

02/01 @ Mama Roux – Birmingham, UK

02/02 @ The Live Rooms – Chester, UK

02/03 @ Audio – Glasgow, UK

02/04 @ Academy 2 – Newcastle, UK

02/05 @ Crauford Arms – Milton Keynes, UK

02/16 @ The Underworld – London, UK

Week 2 – Central European Tour Dates:

02/07 @ Dynamo – Eindhoven, The Netherlands

02/08 @ Helvete – Oberhausen, Germany

02/09 @ Wild At Heart – Berlin, Germany

02/10 @ Bambi Galore – Hamburg, Germany

02/11 @ Cadillac – Oldenburg, Germany

02/12 @ Club From Hell – Erfurt, Germany

Week 3 – Central Europe & Italy Tour Dates:

02/14 @ Barrack Club – Ostrava, Czech Republic

02/15 @ Dürer Kert Room 041 – Budapest, Hungary

02/16 @ Viper Rooms – Vienna, Austria

02/17 @ Legend Club – Milan, Italy

02/18 @ Rock Planet – Cervia (Ravenna), Italy

02/19 @ Traffic – Roman, Italy

Week 4 – Western European Tour Dates:

02/21 @ Werkk – Baden, Switzerland

02/23 @ Sala Lemon – Madrid, Spain

02/24 @ Sala Boveda – Barcelona, Spain

02/25 @ La Cordonnerie – Romans/Isere, France

02/26 @ Secret Place – St. Jean De Vedas, France

Visit Doyle online:

Facebook

Twitter

Spotify

About Doyle (written by: Randy Blythe of Lamb of God):

Lodi, a small borough of Bergen County, New Jersey, is just over two square miles. There’s not much to suggest that the small village would be the birthplace of a world famous, blood-soaked form of music known as horror punk. Legendary acts The Misfits, Samhain, and Danzig all have their origins in Lodi, and something monstrous indeed lurks there. The poster child and originator of the genre, himself, has once again unleashed an evil noise on an unsuspecting world: Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein’s first release, Abominator, by his eponymous band, Doyle.

Released on Doyle’s own label, Monsterman Records, Abominator is a sonically thick and lyrically evil slab of metal that finds Doyle expanding in a logical progression upon the genre of music he helped create. Doyle’s first band, the infamous Glenn Danzig-fronted Misfits, helped create the genre of speed/thrash metal with their last album, 1983’s Earth AD/Wolf’s Blood- in fact the record has been revered as one of the blueprints for the genre by many of its most respected players, as evidenced by countless groups covering the album’s songs, not the least of which being Metallica. Abominator is not the sound of some punk guitarist gone metal- it’s the roaring return of one of extreme metal’s original architects to his blood-splattered drawing board.

Coming from a legendary band of almost mythological proportions, and having first worked with one of the most talented and respected vocalists of the century (the infamous Glenn Danzig), Doyle’s new project would need a singer with brass balls, cast-iron pipes, a suitably twisted mind, and his own vocal delivery style. Enter Alabama’s Alex Story of Cancerslug, a Southern fiend who’s sand-blasted scream opens the record, and the evil doesn’t relent until the ending growl of “Hope Hell Is Warm”, the album’s defiant closer. The man can scream and sing, and employs both styles to great effect, switching seamlessly from raw-throated roars to rough-edged, yet melodic, clean vocals. Alex’s live performances can only be described as unforgettable, disturbing and strangely addictive – a perfect complement to the already mammoth stage presence of Doyle himself.

The unmistakable sound of Doyle’s signature Annihilator guitar cuts through on every tune like a sonic fingerprint, starting with the snarling opening title track Abominator. The Annihilator’s tone is sharp as a butcher’s knife in the wrong hands and just as nasty- fans of the Misfits will recognize it right away.

On tunes like “Headhunter” and “Land of the Dead” the riffs are relentless, and if a riff could be described in emotional terms, remorseless. “Dreamingdeadgirls” brings a blackened-blues swing, and the doom-laden “Love Like Murder” shows a healthy appreciation for all things Sabbath. “Blood Stains” moves from primal sludge to ripping off-time thrash with ease. The album is just that- an album, a cohesive and well executed piece of work that takes the listener on a journey; albeit a bloody journey to places some fear to tread.

As befits songs as musically dark as Abominator‘s, the album’s lyrics are not for the faint of heart. Throughout the entire record, there is absolutely zero attempt to balance its evil with any sort of good counterpoint- penned entirely by Story (probably in blood), Abominator‘s lyrics are entirely and uncompromisingly dark. Music fans looking for feel- good anthems had best look elsewhere- those who enjoy strolling through the shadows will be greatly satisfied.

So how did this Jersey devil and crew wind up with a Dixie-bred howler? “After I had written all this music, I realized I had to get someone to sing this stuff- once I’m done recording guitars, all I can see is myself just playing that riff, ya know? That’s my thing, not lyrics and singing,” Doyle says, with typically blunt candor. “I’ve known Alex for a while, so I called him up, then sent him a bunch of the tunes. Two days later he sent me back ‘Mark of the Beast’, just like it is on the record. I said ‘That’s exactly what I want!’, and the rest is history. I only wrote the word ‘abominator’- all the rest of that stuff is Alex. He’s just crazy, man”.

It’s a match made in hell. But no metal band would be complete without a complete animal behind the drum kit. Brandon “The Crusher” Pertzborn (of Black Flag) delivers all the aggression and insanity necessary (and then some) with his exquisite musicality and showmanship.

So what can fans expect at a Doyle show?

“To get fucking pummeled, man. And then go home and ask themselves ‘What the fuck just happened to me?!?’, hahaha…” he replies with a laugh that this time, no joke about it, actually sounds evil. Loud, aggressive, and technically proficient, Doyle and crew are set to show the world how true horror metal sounds today.

So crank up Abominator until your speakers blow, check out Doyle on tour, and let the beatings begin!