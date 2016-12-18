Judas Priest 10th Studio Album Turbo Remastered as a 3 CD Reissued February 3rd 2017
British metal legends Judas Priest announce the reissue of their 10th studio album, Turbo.
The album has been remastered and will be released via Sony Music on February 3rd, 2017 on 3 CD (the original album and 2 bonus discs) as well as 1LP 150g vinyl.
Originally released in 1986, Turbo features all the hallmarks of classic Priest on tracks such as “Turbo Lover”, “Parental Guidance” and “Locked In”.
Included on disc 2 and 3 of the CD reissue is, previously unreleased, ‘Live in Kansas City’, a live recording from the band’s 1986 Fuel For Life tour in support of Turbo.
The band add “The 80’s is considered to have been the best decade for heavy metal – Judas Priest roared through it and at the half way point went into unchartered territory with ‘Turbo’. Always believing that metal should have no boundaries, Priest challenged themselves taking on board new technical inventions to create fresh ideas and push their sound forward. The combined songs show another side of Priest’s range of creativity that captures a theme and energy infused with the over the top sensibilities of that era. The ‘Fuel For Life’ tour certainly encapsulated the decadence of the times! ‘Turbo’ remastered and accompanied by a pedal to the metal live recording from Kansas reveals Priest on high octane – Raising fists and devil horns to the next level.”
Tracklisting
DISC ONE – TURBO: REMASTERED
Turbo Lover
Locked In
Private Property
Parental Guidance
Rock You All Around The World
Out In The Cold
Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days
Hot For Love
Reckless
DISC TWO – LIVE AT THE KEMPER ARENA, KANSAS CITY
Out In the Cold
Locked In
Heading Out To The Highway
Metal Gods
Breaking The Law
Love Bites
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
The Sentinel
Private Property
Desert Plains
Rock You All Around The World
DISC THREE- LIVE AT THE KEMPER ARENA, KANSAS CITY
The Hellion
Electric Eye
Turbo Lover
Freewheel Burning
Victim Of Changes
The Green Manalishi (With The Two -Pronged Crown)
Living After Midnight
You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
Hell Bent For Leather
