Judas Priest 10th Studio Album Turbo Remastered as a 3 CD Reissued February 3rd 2017



British metal legends Judas Priest announce the reissue of their 10th studio album, Turbo.

The album has been remastered and will be released via Sony Music on February 3rd, 2017 on 3 CD (the original album and 2 bonus discs) as well as 1LP 150g vinyl.

Originally released in 1986, Turbo features all the hallmarks of classic Priest on tracks such as “Turbo Lover”, “Parental Guidance” and “Locked In”.

Included on disc 2 and 3 of the CD reissue is, previously unreleased, ‘Live in Kansas City’, a live recording from the band’s 1986 Fuel For Life tour in support of Turbo.

The band add “The 80’s is considered to have been the best decade for heavy metal – Judas Priest roared through it and at the half way point went into unchartered territory with ‘Turbo’. Always believing that metal should have no boundaries, Priest challenged themselves taking on board new technical inventions to create fresh ideas and push their sound forward. The combined songs show another side of Priest’s range of creativity that captures a theme and energy infused with the over the top sensibilities of that era. The ‘Fuel For Life’ tour certainly encapsulated the decadence of the times! ‘Turbo’ remastered and accompanied by a pedal to the metal live recording from Kansas reveals Priest on high octane – Raising fists and devil horns to the next level.”

Tracklisting

DISC ONE – TURBO: REMASTERED

Turbo Lover

Locked In

Private Property

Parental Guidance

Rock You All Around The World

Out In The Cold

Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days

Hot For Love

Reckless

DISC TWO – LIVE AT THE KEMPER ARENA, KANSAS CITY

Out In the Cold

Locked In

Heading Out To The Highway

Metal Gods

Breaking The Law

Love Bites

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

The Sentinel

Private Property

Desert Plains

Rock You All Around The World

DISC THREE- LIVE AT THE KEMPER ARENA, KANSAS CITY

The Hellion

Electric Eye

Turbo Lover

Freewheel Burning

Victim Of Changes

The Green Manalishi (With The Two -Pronged Crown)

Living After Midnight

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

Hell Bent For Leather

