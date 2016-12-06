LIVE! | Sixx:A.M.

by Jennifer Mann

– Photojournalist —

November 26, 2016 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ —

Thanksgiving: Expression of gratitude for our blessings and sharing freely with others.

Sixx:A.M. shared their Thanksgiving weekend with thousands of enthusiastic, devoted fans in Newark, NJ, supporting their double-album release, Prayers for the Damned Vol. 1 and Prayers for the Blessed Vol. 2.

6:45 P.M.: Nearly-tangible darkness erupted in an atomic blast of ultraviolet, bright crimson and blazing amber rays as the commanding and energetic collective of Sixx:A.M.—Nikki Sixx, D.J. Ashba, and James Michael, claimed their stage and immediately launched into “This Is Gonna Hurt” (title track off the band’s acclaimed second studio album), utterly galvanizing the crowd.

“Now I want you all to make a f*ckin’ fist, just like THIS!” exclaimed singer, James Michael. “Rise” unified the arena in physical gesture and mental state alike as thousands followed Michael’s lead. The electrifying performance of the band, combined with the energy generated by the audience, from this first single off Prayers for the Damned could have powered half the city at that moment.

“Hands UP…HANDS UP HIGH!!”

Following “Rise”, the adrenaline-surging power anthem, “We Will Not Go Quietly” (Prayers for the Blessed Vol. 2), shot the energy needle in the arena past the red line and poised the audience for a rock and roll road trip, visiting key tracks from each of the band’s five studio albums.

Sixx’s ever-captivating allure and trademark low-slung, relentless, core-thudding bass style formed the titanium foundation upon which the entire performance was firmly affixed. Ashba engaged, enthralled and dazed the multitude with a dynamic guitar style all his own; rock-solid and bone shredding…heartfelt and atmospheric…with soul-searing solos, while always radiating a truly joyful grin. James, the fair-haired, silver-tongued ‘devil in the church’, conjured his distinct, emotive vocal tone and range, rivaled by few today; fiercely sublime with a touch of dirt when he willed it so. With every song, James, and the band were joined by their treacherously beautiful “chorus”, the remarkably talented supporting vocalists, Amber VanBuskirk and Melissa Harding. On skins, official Sixx:A.M. drummer, Dustin Steinke (formerly of Canadian rock band Bleeker Ridge). This Percussionator effortlessly pulled off a flawless, driving, powerhouse performance throughout.

Closure to the band’s performance was Sixx:A.M.’s initial musical offering to the world (and a reminder to everyone present that) “Life is Beautiful”. Nikki, D.J., and James were joined by a young girl on stage mid-song, the recipient of D.J.’s guitar! She sang, she flashed the horns and celebrated the song’s message along with the entire venue as the lights diminished and the band and crowd all gave thanks.

LIVE! | Sixx:A.M. Concert Photo Gallery

Members:

Nikki Sixx, Bass

D.J. Ashba, Guitar

James Michael, Lead Vocals

Touring Band

Dustin Steinke – Drums/Percussion

Amber Vanbuskirk – Supporting Vocals

Melissa Harding – Supporting Vocals

Setlist:

• This is Gonna Hurt

• Rise

• When We Were Gods

• We Will Not Go Quietly

• Everything Went to Hell

• Prayers for the Damned

• Lies of the Beautiful People

• Stars

• Life is Beautiful

Sixx:A.M. is currently touring with Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch, as well as the U.K.’s own As Lions.

Special thanks go to Amanda at Eleven Seven Music for the photo pass and opportunity and to The Prudential Center in Newark for exemplary treatment of concert photographers and their equipment.