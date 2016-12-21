Metal Blade Records, Scorpions, and The Rainbow Nominated to The Hall of Heavy Metal History

Metal Blade Records (Celebrating their 35th Anniversary), Scorpions, and the Rainbow Bar and Grill have just joined the list of Metal Royalty who have been nominated for induction into the 2017 Hall of Heavy Metal History. The All-Star Induction Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Anaheim Expo Center, Anaheim CA. Television and Radio Legend Eddie Trunk will host the event.

Performing at the Ceremony will be Dio Disciples featuring “Craig Goldy,” “Simon Wright” “Scott Warren,” “Bjorn Englen,” “Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens,” and “Joe Retta.” Ross “The Boss” (band), will also be performing, which features Iconic guitarist “Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman,” “Rhino (Formerly of Manowar),” vocalist “Marc Lopes,” and “Mike LePond” (Symphony X). Surprise artists will also take part in the event. Supporting bands include Budderside, and LA rockers Diamond Lane.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund (http://diocancerfund.com)

Sponsors include: KNAC.COM, Pepsi, TD Bank, Promark Drumsticks, D.A.D. Riola Design, and Modern Drummer Magazine.

The 2017 Hall of Heavy Metal History Inductees Include:

Ronnie James Dio “Rainbow” “Black Sabbath” “Dio” (With Wendy Dio accepting the induction)

Metal Blade Records (With Brian Slagel accepting the induction)

Scorpions (With Drummer Mikkey Dee accepting the induction)

Rainbow Bar and Grill (With Rainbow Bar and Grill owner Mikael Maglieri accepting the induction)

Lemmy Kilmister “Motörhead” (With Manager Todd Singerman accepting the induction)

Ross “The Boss” Friedman formerly of “Manowar”

Rudy Sarzo formerly of “Ozzy Osbourne” and “Whitesnake.”

Frankie Banali of “Quiet Riot,” (Along with a special 33rd Anniversary Induction of Quiet Riot, as the first band to achieve the #1 Heavy Metal Album status).

Vinny Appice formerly of “Black Sabbath” and “Dio.”

Don Airey of “Deep Purple”

Andy Zildjian President/CEO of “Sabian Cymbals”

Randy Rhoads “Ozzy Osbourne,” (With the Rhoads family members accepting the Induction)

“The induction of Ronnie into the Annual Hall of Heavy Metal History is indeed an honor, and I know Ronnie would have been very proud,” says Wendy Dio. “On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Ronnie James Dio Stand up and Shout Cancer Fund, we thank you for your support and donation. Every penny will go to cancer research and education, to hopefully one day find a cure for this horrible disease that takes the lives of so many of our loved ones.”

“Our family is so deeply honored to have Randy inducted into The Hall of Heavy Metal History,” says Kathy and Kelle Rhoads.” To think that after all these years since he has passed, he is STILL remembered and respected is totally awesome. His passion for music continues to inspire so many. It was always about the “Music” for him. He would be speechless about this award, and so would our Mom!!”

A press conference and General Admission entrance will commence at 6:30 PM. The Induction Ceremony will take place from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A VIP Meet and Greet with the celebrity Inductees will take place after the Induction Ceremony. Ross The Boss Band, Budderside, Diamond Lane, and surprise guests will perform throughout the night.

Music fans can be a part of the most important night in Heavy Metal!! Tickets are $25.00 for General Admission, and $100.00 for combined General Admission and “VIP Meet And Greet” with the Celebrity Inductees. VIP ticket includes special VIP seating, Pictures and Autographs with the Celebrity Inductees, gift bag with an official VIP Pass, an official Event poster, an official Event T-Shirt, an official Event Program, and additional sponsor items.

For tickets, please go to www.thehallofheavymetalhistory.org/store

For more information, please contact publicity@thehallofheavymetalhistory.org or 973-725-5150.

Official Hall of Heavy Metal History Websites:

www.thehallofheavymetalhistory.org

hallofheavymetalhistory/facebook

twitter/hallofheavymetal