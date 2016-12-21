Nymphs | Nymphs

by Joe Mis

– Sr. Columnist —

The groundbreaking self-titled release from Hard Rock legends Nymphs has been remastered by the good folks at Rock Candy Records. More than just a well-executed remaster, the new deluxe edition also includes a 16-page booklet with the history of the band, enhanced artwork with unreleased photos, and new interviews. Fans of the band and those interested in the history of rock music will find this a worthwhile addition to their collections.

For those not familiar with Nymphs, a little bit of history goes a long way. The Nymphs got their start as a part of the late-80s L.A. Rock scene and stood out as one of the few Female-fronted Hard Rock acts at the time. The talented group led by vocalist Inger Lorre was quickly grabbed by Geffen Records, but like many groups on that scene, they burned too brightly off stage. Their hard and fast living and antics on-stage and off brought them into conflict with both the record label and each other, and the band broke up after releasing their one and only album in 1991 – despite the support of veteran producer Bill Price (Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Pretenders).

All “sex, drugs, and rock’n’roll” aside, The Nymphs were amazingly talented and a little ahead of their time. Musically they sound a bit like Joan Jett and The Blackhearts mixed with Courtney Love and The Clash all turned up to eleven, playing gritty punk-tinged hard rock with an almost manic intensity. Lorre was the heart and soul of the band – her delivery was charismatic and passionate for the most part. The guitar duo backing her – Geoff Siegel (a.k.a. Jet) and Sam Merrick were no slouches. They delivered big riffs and at times staggering solos. The bottom end was ably handled by bassist Cliff Jones and drummer Alex Krist – and the 5 piece provided the trademark “wall of sound” that was a standard in the late 80s.

The new digital remaster done by Jon Astley is very nicely done and results in a strong listening experience. His re-tooling of Bill Price’s original mix holds together well whether dealing with the heavy distortion and big bass of “Just One Happy Day” or the lighter balladesque “Imitating Angels.” The amazing guitar work is highlighted by the crisp sound of the break on the moody “Cold”, and even sound good on the weaker songs (the dragging “Supersonic” and the aptly named “Sad and Damned”). Tracks such as the bitter “2 Cat” and punk-ish “Revolt” prove that The Nymphs could write powerful and scathing lyrics. The highlights of the album, however, have to be the superb, heavy blues riffs of “Wasting My Days,” the rolling, flowing rhythm line of “Death of a Scenester” all built around tight bass and drum work, and Lorre’s terrific vocals on “The Highway.”

Fans of the Nymphs will enjoy the new crispness and clarity of the remaster, not to mention the extras that come with it. Those who enjoy the grit of the 80s and 90s L.A. Punk/Indie scene will also love this release, and anyone interested in the history of Rock will find that Nymphs opens an interesting window on a unique era. However, keep in mind that pure raw musical talent is not enough to sustain a musical career – the “crash and burn” Nymphs is proof. There are some musical rough edges here, and when that is coupled with the reputation that the band earned it becomes obvious why their original release, as solid as it was, did not chart.

Genre: Hard Rock

Band:

Inger Lorre – vocals, harmonica

Geoff Siegel (a.k.a. Jet) – guitars

Sam Merrick (guitar)

Cliff Jones (a.k.a. Cliff D.) – bass

Alex Kirst – drums

Track Listing:

1. Just One Happy Day

2. Cold

3. 2 Cat

4. Imitating Angels

5. Wasting My Days

6. Heaven

7. Supersonic

8. Sad And Damned

9. Death Of A Scenester

10. The River

11. Revolt

12. The Highway

Label: Rock Candy Records

Website: http://www.rockcandyrecords.co.uk/new-releases

Hardrock Haven rating: 7/10