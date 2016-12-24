The Dead Daisies Release Acoustic Christmas Song

The Dead Daisies have recorded a Christmas Song … “Happy X-mas (War is Over)”

This one’s for you… The Daisies have been overwhelmed by the great fan reactions throughout the year and especially on this last tour. So when they found themselves in a Christmas spirit in Vienna the other day, they recorded a special treat in Doug’s hotel room. This is a gift for you, the best fans in the world. Happy XMas & Happy Holidays from The Dead Daisies!

Happy X-mas (War is Over):

Visit the band online: http://thedeaddaisies.com/