The Dead Daisies & The Answer

by Elsie Roymans

– Sr. Photojournalist —

December 4, 2016 at Paradiso Noord in Amsterdam, The Netherlands —

After seeing The Dead Daises and The Answer at an earlier gig during the band’s co-headlining European winter tour and really digging the music, I went again. But this time to Amsterdam.

This was the first time attending a concert at this venue before, so it was quite an adventure to get there. Even by boat (for free, 24/7!) you could get to the “Tolhuistuin,” a kind of garden with a restaurant and concert venue for approximately 500 people, surrounded by the river IJ. The setting was quite romantic and magical to be there. The venue was very well organized as well and the staff was friendly.

Tonight The Answer was the first to hit the stage at 8 pm, they kicked off the evening’s musical festivities, not like the gig in Belgium where the closing act. When The Answer started to play, the venue was already quite full which was nice to see. The band’s connection with the audience was great, that’s always an extra plus when there’s interaction with the fans.

The Answer Concert Photo Gallery

After a short intermission between sets being changed The Dead Daisies were ready to hit the stage at 11:35 pm. Like in their recent performance in Belgium, they didn’t disappoint one second. They played some of their own songs, mixed in with covers. The atmosphere was awesome with screaming fans (boys & girls!) mixed in with Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The Dead Daisies Concert Photo Gallery

Setlist:

1. Long Way To Go

2. Mexico

3. Make Some Noise

4. Song and a Prayer

5. Fortunate Son (CCR cover)

6. We All Fall Down

7. The Last Time I saw the Sun

8. DRUM SOLO BRIAN TICHY

9. Join Together (The Who cover)

10. With You And I

11. Mainline

12. Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover)

13. We’re an American Band (Grand Funk Railroad cover)

14. Midnight Moses (Alex Harvey cover)

What is also so cool about this tour is that fans are able to meet the bands for a short meet and greet, taking a quick picture with the band members after the gig at the merchandise booth. Unfortunately, I didn’t have time to stay because of an early appointment in the morning and still had a 2-hour drive back home. I’m sure looking forward to seeing the guys play at the festivals next summer! If you can still catch them on this tour, go get your ass over there, you will not regret it!