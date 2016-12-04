Tyketto | Don’t Come Easy

by Franco Cerchiari

– Sr. Columnist —

It has gotta be said, it just doesn’t get better than this. Integrating so many things that make something great – one of the great bands of Melodic Hard Rock, fronted by one of the great voices, remastered by one of the great talents in music, with one of the great remastering labels (Rock Candy) in the business behind it all, put it all together and you have one hell of a release.

At the height of the gloom and despair movement which grunge swept across America and beyond, Tyketto’s debut Don’t Come Easy, was originally released in 1991 on the Geffen Records label. Fast forward to 2016, and good lord, when you have a duo like Jon Astley (The Who, ABBA, Toto, Slade, Judas Priest, Anathema, Rolling Stones, Tears For Fears,) doing the remastering, and produced by Richie Zito (Poison, Avalon, Bad English, Heart,) on your side, what happens is an already amazing release transcends into something stunning. The sound, the clarity, the way the instruments come together, and the vocals soaring over it all, is best when played loud, and as the music finds its way to the listener’s heart and soul, a sudden reach for the volume knob is made, and then it is best to just lay back and allow the music of Don’t Come Easy to take over you.

While in 1991 the Grunge of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden began to turn label’s heads the boys of Tyketto didn’t let that sway them and get in the way of them recording a collection of songs that really is so perfect. Well, Grunge came and went, and even during that time of music history, we still have Melodic Hard Rock to remind us that not everything is about despair and flannel. Take note of the glorious opening track, “Forever Young,” the acoustic guitars of “Seasons,” the vocal harmonies of the funky, bluesy, “Lay Your Body Down,” and the gentle, completely melodic “Standing Alone.” Brooke St. John shines on “Walk On Fire,” and the harmonica work of the always excellent Danny Vaughn on the sultry, nasty, hard rocking “Strip Me Down,” is flawless. Yeah, “Forever Young,” is a pretty damn fine song, but the mid-tempo, gorgeous, perfect, with its soaring chorus made “Wings” the choice for this CD’s highlight. “Nothing But Love,” should have been heard on the radio, and closing Don’t Come Easy, is the almost Metal vibe of “Sail Away.” As a bonus is “Walk Away,” also a song not to be missed. The production is huge; the music massive, the lyrics fantastic, the excitement infectious, the hooks all over the place, and the atmosphere that comes when each song comes into focus makes this music a companion that will draw the listener into the world that is Tyketto.

But let’s start from the beginning. Danny Vaughn, (From the Inside, Traveller, Waysted, Gary Hughes) is truly one of the best. On this album he is in top form – his control, his enthusiasm, his ability to bring out the best parts of the song puts him head and shoulders above so many others. But it also has to be said that a band is only as good as its individual parts, and the parts that make up Tyketto is some damn fine parts indeed. Brooke St. John (guitar, keyboards, vocals) Jim Kennedy (bass, vocals,) and Michael Claton (drums, vocals,) make up a band, that while of course completely useless and hopeless American radio (ugh…) has ignored and not even attempted to learn about, fans of Tangier, Hurricane, Rough Cutt, Roadhouse, Danger Danger, Giant, Talisman, and Hardline need to make this part of their collections. As the CD plays out, each song seems to take on a life of its own … and it is that which makes Don’t Come Easy such an incredible force. Tyketto’s lineup would come and go over the years, with Danny Vaughn for a short while replaced by the gifted Steve Augeri (Journey, Tall Stories) but the lineup on this release is surely to be appreciated and admired.

Thank you, Rock Candy, for taking the time to remaster this, for words alone fail to tell just how incredible the music (and sound) of Don’t Come Easy is. Fans of Tyketto will be the ones that will benefit for this was glorious all the way around. Also not to be missed is Tyketto’s latest Reach (be sure to check out “Tearing Down The Sky,” “Remember My Name,” “I Need It Now,” the amazing title track, and “Scream.”) But make sure you make time for Don’t Come Easy, NOW, for this was simply fantastic.

Genre: Melodic Hard Rock

Band Members:

Danny Vaughn (vocals, guitar, harmonica)

Brooke St. James (guitar, sitar, vocals)

Jim Kennedy (bass, vocals)

Michael Claton (drums, vocals)

Track Listing:

1. Forever Young

2. Wings

3. Burning Down Inside

4. Seasons

5. Standing Alone

6. Lay Your Body Down

7. Walk On Fire

8. Nothing But Love

9. Strip Me Down

10. Sail Away

11. Walk Away (bonus track)

Label: Rock Candy

Website: www.tyketto.com

HRH Rating. 9/10