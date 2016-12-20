Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquillity

by Steve Patrick

North American audiences were recently treated to Dark Tranquillity’s distinctive Melodic Death Metal during their November/December tour. The pioneering Swedish band ripped through the US and Canada in support of their latest album Atoma. Starkill, Enforcer, and Swallow the Sun were also along for the ride.

Vocalist Mikael Stanne sat with Hardrock Haven before the Columbus, OH show on November 16th. Stanne discussed the creation of Atoma, guitarist Niklas Sundin’s decision to take a break from touring, bassist Anders Iwers joining the band, his thoughts on the recent US presidential election, and his favorite concert t-shirt.

::: Watch to the Interview :::

For more information, please visit www.darktranquillity.com

Videography: Justin DelPrince