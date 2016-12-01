Oli, Aaron & Adam of RavenEye

by Brenda McTaggart

The guys in RavenEye are either extra-terrestrials or they are supercharged with a nitrous injection of fuel. When they landed in Northern Ireland on the 26th of November the smoke was still smoldering from their hard working even harder rocking heels, as they prepared for the penultimate show of yet another UK tour. This Milton Keynes trio comes steeped in Garage and Blues Rock with a gob-stopping show and a party on attitude.

They are constantly on the go, touring from one end of the UK to the other including a set at this year’s Download festival – an extensive jaunt around Europe, and they have even played the Maximus Festival in Brazil and Argentina, South America. Add that to a line-up change in the band bringing stunning new drummer Adam Breeze into the nest, and the release of their stellar first full-length album ‘Nova’.

These last two years has been the time of their lives – become their lives, so Hardrock Haven caught up with the guys to have a mean chat about the new album, writing, shows and touring, and what has been an extremely eventful and hectic year for this superb fledgling three piece outfit.

Band:

Oli Brown

Aaron Spiers

Adam Breeze

::: Watch the Interview :::

RavenEye Official website: http://www.raveneyeofficial.com/

Videography: Mark McGrogan

RavenEye – Hero (Official Video)

