by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

Senior journalist Anabel DFlux met up with this local theatrical metal, industrial, electronic, rock and roll act from Southern California. Our Frankenstein is a project that encompasses the metaphorical meaning of the infamous Frankenstein story and presents its music in a rather provocative way.

Anabel and the band had the opportunity to sit down and chat about the band’s meaning, the music, and each individual member’s outlook on their musical endeavor right before the band hit the Bar Sinister stage on Saturday the 14th of January. Come listen to this intriguing interview with Ryan Frankenstein, Bri Firefly, Nick Chase, and Ivan Vermilion, and take a peek at the photographs from the night below!

::: Listen to the Interview :::



Your browser does not support this audio format.

Our Frankenstein Concert Photo Gallery

