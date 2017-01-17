.bipolar. release new single “Ernest” from upcoming ‘Seven EP’ (out January 28th)

Las Vegas based Metal band .bipolar.have released their new single “Ernest” from the upcoming Seven EP which will be released on January 28th. The self produced EP was recorded at Hideout Studios in Las Vegas, NV and was engineered by Shawn McGhee. The video / album release show will take place at Adrenaline Sports Bar & Grillon January 28th with special guests DiM., Levitron, and QUOR. Info on the show is available HERE.

The SEVEN EP will feature four brand new songs taking the band into a more technical direction than we have been before. This is our Seventh studio album that was birthed from a new direction with guitarists Jaisen and Kevin. We have a solid foundation now to craft our next EP and look forward to it’s release. – Charlie (Vocals)

Track List:

Ernest

Pyrite

Habitual

Overnighter

About .bipolar.

[From In Their Own Words: Smash Magazine Issue 77]

Eight years are behind us in the city of sin. Eight years of growth, evolution, accomplishments with the ever-changing desert as our backdrop.

While playing on almost every stage in this town (that will allow metal) we’ve watched the metal scene transcend a dusty cloud of impoverishment and become fruitful; pushing forth greater venues, more talented musicians and a plexus of community between the bands. While there is always the need for further growth the current state is far more productive than when we had first moved here from Sacramento in 2008.

.bipolar. was birthed in Northern California in 2003. We were recognized in 2004 as Best Metal band by the Sacramento News & Review played hundreds of shows and put out four albums over the span of six years.

Vocalist, Charlie and drummer Brian moved to Charlie’s former home of Las Vegas for personal growth during the recession still with the hopes of continuing .bipolar. Within a few months we played our first Las Vegas show at the now defunct Farm and begun the plunge into the Vegas metal scene.

Two EPs, hundreds of shows, a couple Vegas Rocks Award nominations and a few guitarists later we haven’t regretted the move one bit.

The band now consists of Chris Kmit as bassist, Kevin Lemus and Jaisen Hinds as guitarists joining Brian on drums and Charlie as vocalist.

We’ve worked hard to establish ourselves as a DIY metal band while producing great music we are passionate about and giving 110% at our shows. The music we are writing now and the shows we have planned don’t stray from our goals and promise to be as savage as ever.

