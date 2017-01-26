Black Mirrors Release First Lyric Video; ‘Funky Queen’ Debut Arrives in March

BLACK MIRRORS RELEASE FIRST LYRIC VIDEO! Debut ‘Funky Queen’ Coming March 3rd 2017 on Napalm Records!

If Janis Joplin, Jack White, Anouk, Nirvana and Queens Of The Stone Age ever had the chance to breed, this band would have been their favourite creation: Belgium’s answer to pretty much every Rock band out there, BLACK MIRRORS, manage to gather an endless amount of influences which have been ruling the Rock N’ Roll universe for decades. This one’s a keeper, and with good cause BLACK MIRRORS just recently signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records!

Now the band, fronted by charismatic vocalist Marcella Di Troia, unveiled a first lyric video from their upcoming debut EP ‘Funky Queen’, which is set to be released on March 3rd 2017!

Enjoy the ride of the ‘Funky Queen’ and dive into the tunes of BLACK MIRRORS first EP:

The band explains:

“We are proud and happy to introduce you to our new EP! We worked on it with a lot of passion and love and we can’t wait to share it with the world and to hear people’s reactions. Making and releasing this EP fills us with great joy and hopefully more people will love our songs as much as we do! Initially the song “Funky Queen” – from a musical point of view – was far more complicated than how it is today. There were many different parts that have been revised to eventually come to the current version. We composed the final version on a folk guitar, which helped us getting more into the essence and feeling of the song. Funky Queen is about any kind of addiction as in drugs, alcohol or even love. The Queen confronts everyone with one’s own demons.”

Pre-Orders are now available, better get addicted to the band and purchase your copy of BLACK MIRRORS EP ‘Funky Queen’ on: http://smarturl.it/FunkyQueen-NPR

The track listing reads as follows:

1. Funky Queen

2. Kick Out the Jam

3. The Mess

4. Canard Vengeur Masqué

To celebrate the band’s debut EP live, BLACK MIRRORS will be heavily hitting the road soon. Catch this exciting newcomer and their very special live shows on the following dates:

BLACK MIRRORS live:

w/ Horisont

16/03/2017 DE – Hamburg / Logo

17/03/2017 DE – Siegen / Vortex

18/03/2017 DE – Düsseldorf / Pitcher

19/03/2017 NL – Helmond / Cacaofabriek

20/03/2017 NL – Nijmegen / Merleyn

21/03/2017 BE – Liège / La Zone

23/03/2017 DE – Munich / Backstage

24/03/2017 IT – Fontaneto D’Agogna / Phenomenon

25/03/2017 CH – Pratteln / Z7

26/03/2017 AT – Vienna / Das Bach

27/03/2017 AT – Salzburg / Rockhouse

28/03/2017 DE – Mörlenbach-Weiher / Live Music Hall

29/03/2017 DE – Lichtenfels / Paunchy Cats

30/03/2017 DE – Berlin / Privatclub

31/03/2017 DK – Randers / Von Hatten

01/04/2017 DK – Copenhagen / Huset

BLACK MIRRORS Headline Shows:

02.03.2017 BE – Brussels / Botanique

07.03.2017 TU – Ankara / ODTÜ

06.04.2017 BE – Antwerp / Trix

