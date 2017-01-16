CEREBUS Returns with re-issues to follow on Heaven and Hell Records

It came as a shock to many in the metal underground when cult U.S. heavy metal band from North Carolina CEREBUS was announced this weekend to play ‘Legions of Metal’ Festival’ 2017 in Chicago. The news of the band’s return spread quickly around the globe through social media and was met with much excitement by fans who had almost given up hope that they would ever see the band surface again.

For years the name CEREBUS has been highly regarded in the scene and their ‘Too Late to pray’ album greatly praised by fans and critics alike.

This spring of 2017, working closely with the members of CEREBUS, Heaven and Hell Records plan to re-issue the full CEREBUS catalogue as two separate CD releases. All material will be re-mastered from the best possible sources available.

Including the 1986 full-length ‘Too Late to Pray’, 1987 ‘…Like a Banshee on the Loose’ EP, the very limited ‘Regression Progression’ EP from 1991, and the never before heard last songs recorded with guitarist Chris Pennel in the early 2000s.

CEREBUS is:

Scott Board – Vocals

Eric Burgess – Bass

Joby Barker – Drums

Chris Pennell – Guitars

Andy Huffine – Guitars

Tracks are as follows:

CD I

Too Late to Pray /…Like a Banshee EP

01. Running Out of Time

02. Taking Your Chances

03. Distant Eyes

04. Too Late to Pray

05. Rock the House Down

06. Catch Me If You Can

07. Talk Is Cheap (instrumental)

08. Longing for Home

09. She Burns

10. Easy Money

11. Stay in the Fight

12. All Night Long

13. Like a Banshee on the Loose

14. Fight the Beast

15. American

CD II

Regression Progression & Something More

01. On the Edge 04:35

02. Wasted Time 03:55

03. Invisible 04:42

04. Close the Door 03:54

05. The Offering

06. Don’t Speak for Me

07. Peace on Earth

08. Living a Lie

09. Falling Out of Love Again

10. Better Days

11. Open the Door

12. All Along

13. Something More

14. Fight the Beast

15. Dream (demo)

Both releases will be packaged with a multi-page booklet containing band history essay, complete lyrics, never before seen photos, and bonus tracks.

For more information follow CEREBUS on Facebook