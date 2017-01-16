CEREBUS Returns with re-issues to follow on Heaven and Hell Records
It came as a shock to many in the metal underground when cult U.S. heavy metal band from North Carolina CEREBUS was announced this weekend to play ‘Legions of Metal’ Festival’ 2017 in Chicago. The news of the band’s return spread quickly around the globe through social media and was met with much excitement by fans who had almost given up hope that they would ever see the band surface again.
For years the name CEREBUS has been highly regarded in the scene and their ‘Too Late to pray’ album greatly praised by fans and critics alike.
This spring of 2017, working closely with the members of CEREBUS, Heaven and Hell Records plan to re-issue the full CEREBUS catalogue as two separate CD releases. All material will be re-mastered from the best possible sources available.
Including the 1986 full-length ‘Too Late to Pray’, 1987 ‘…Like a Banshee on the Loose’ EP, the very limited ‘Regression Progression’ EP from 1991, and the never before heard last songs recorded with guitarist Chris Pennel in the early 2000s.
CEREBUS is:
Scott Board – Vocals
Eric Burgess – Bass
Joby Barker – Drums
Chris Pennell – Guitars
Andy Huffine – Guitars
Tracks are as follows:
CD I
Too Late to Pray /…Like a Banshee EP
01. Running Out of Time
02. Taking Your Chances
03. Distant Eyes
04. Too Late to Pray
05. Rock the House Down
06. Catch Me If You Can
07. Talk Is Cheap (instrumental)
08. Longing for Home
09. She Burns
10. Easy Money
11. Stay in the Fight
12. All Night Long
13. Like a Banshee on the Loose
14. Fight the Beast
15. American
CD II
Regression Progression & Something More
01. On the Edge 04:35
02. Wasted Time 03:55
03. Invisible 04:42
04. Close the Door 03:54
05. The Offering
06. Don’t Speak for Me
07. Peace on Earth
08. Living a Lie
09. Falling Out of Love Again
10. Better Days
11. Open the Door
12. All Along
13. Something More
14. Fight the Beast
15. Dream (demo)
Both releases will be packaged with a multi-page booklet containing band history essay, complete lyrics, never before seen photos, and bonus tracks.
For more information follow CEREBUS on Facebook
Leave a comment