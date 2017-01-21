Danger Angel | All The King’s Horses

by Franco Cerchiari

Taking a more melodic, more mature, cleaner, more harmonic, but yet heavier approach to their songwriting is Danger Angel’s latest, its 3rd, All The King’s Horses released on the outstanding MelodicRock Records label, and the follow up to their 2013 release, Revolutia. Replacing vocalist Minas Tsigos is veteran Brazilian vocalist B.J., who has a strong, melodic but powerful, affecting voice. Vocal harmonies and keyboards thrive here, the guitars are heavy, and the drums and bass push these songs forward. Fans of House of Shakira, Degreed, The Radio Sun, Pretty Maids, Tango Down, and Soul Seller will love Danger Angel’s offer to the world of Melodic Hard Rock.

The songs soar, the choruses are colossal, and the mixing quite well done, with Steve Lado (who is an amazing guitarist in his own right,) creating a sound for this band, that when taking into consideration the type of voice that B.J. has, the sort of guitarist Ethan Snow is, what a talented keyboardist AHAS is, and the driving rhythms of bassist Rudy Rallis and drummer Tony V., the music of Danger Angel has been wonderfully and perfectly transformed and has given them a sound that with any luck will give them a whole new legion of fans.

A note must be made as to how the vocals have been brought front and center, laying a blanket over the music, but what sounds so great here is how the music isn’t lost in the mix. It is that which makes the overall sound so crisp, and clean. All the parts of the band blend so well together, and when needed the guitars come on strong (especially as heard on the excellent guitar solo of “To Kill A Saint,”) and the result is music that is accessible, and completely radio friendly.

What a strong album this is, and to prove it listen to the harmonies, the guitar chords, the synthesizers and the build up of music heard during the opening of the hard rocking, almost spiteful vibe of “Dead In The Water,” the great keyboards of “Who You Are,” the Pretty Maids sounding (never a bad thing,) “Best Of Me,” the riffs of “Will You Follow,” the drums of “Call My Name,” and the mesmerizing, gorgeous, head nodding, mid-tempo “How About Right Now.” But, a reach for the volume knob was made when the fantastic CD highlight “Devil’s Waltz,” came within earshot. Featuring a chorus that blows the song wide open with vocals that come alive, and keyboards that shine, this incredible song just couldn’t be played loud enough.

Heavy when it needed to be, touching when the song called for it, and musicianship that shows how enthusiastic each band member is to their craft, All The King’s Horses was excellent all the way around. Of course, an album that dreadful American radio will stupidly pay no heed to, but this needs to be heard. Danger Angel has come a long way it seems in the way they have grown as songwriters, and with the great label that MelodicRock Records is being behind them, (Andrew has every right to be proud.) it is a hope that Danger Angel follows up this one soon, for this one was excellent.

Genre: Melodic Hard Rock

Band Members:

B.J. – vocals

Ethan Snow – guitars

AHAS – keyboards

Rudy Rallis – bass

Tony V. – drums

Track Listing:

1. To Kill A Saint

2. Dia de los Muertos

3. Dead In The Water

4. Who You Are

5. Call My Name

6. Best Of Me

7. All The King’s Horses

8. Speak To Me

9. Will You Follow

10. How About Right Now

11. Devil’s Waltz

12. Hollow Men

Label: MelodicRock Records

Website: http://www.dangerangelband.com

HRH Rating: (8.9 / 10)