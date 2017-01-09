Firewind | Immortals

by Franco Cerchiari

– Sr. Columnist —

In the pecking order of Power Metal bands, Greece’s Firewind ranks up towards the top. In fact, it can be said that their beyond extraordinary 2008 release The Premonition is one of the best Melodic Power Metal albums ever to be released. From The Premonition try listening to the simply fantastic tracks “Into The Fire,” “Heaven Held High,” “Circle Of Life,” “Angels Forgive Me,” “Life Foreclosed,” or “Remembered,” and not reach for the volume knob. Melodic, loud, bombastic, gorgeous, thundering, with music that is awash with keyboards and guitar riffs and solos to die for, the majestic vocal work by Apollo Papathanasio, thundering drums, thumping bass, and soaring choruses, stultifies the fact that EVERYTHING that is great about Melodic Power Metal can be found on those tracks alone. Since then, the driving force behind the band, guitar genius Konstantinos Karamitroudis, also known as Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne, Dream Evil, Mystic Prophecy, Nightrage,) has never allowed Firewind to sit on their laurels, and remain dormant.

Which brings us to this, Firewind’s 8th studio album Immortals released on the Century Media Records label. Taking over lead vocals duties is veteran vocalist Henning Basse (Brainstorm, Metalium, Gamma Ray, Sons of Seasons,) who recently replaced vocalist Kelly Carpenter, (Adagio, Darkology, Beyond Twilight.) Immortals also is the first Firewind album to be produced by an outside source, with veteran Dennis Ward (Place Vendome, Sunstorm, Missa Mercuria, DC Cooper, Khymera, Pink Cream 69, Angra, Unisonic) stepping in as not only the producer and co-writer of several of the tracks but who also mixed and did the mastering for the band. This is the band’s first concept album that tells of Greece’s history, and more specifically the battles of Thermopylae and Salamis during the second Persian invasion of Greece in 480 B.C

So, about the music. Fans of Firewind know what to expect when hearing their music, and on this and let it be said right up front the telltale sounds of Firewind are all over Immortals. Throughout this CD’s playing time, the music is inescapable, unrelenting, powerful, intense, straightforward as hell, colossal, and energetic. But God loves Power Metal for being those very things. Each musical bar is jammed pack with music. The band has stayed true to their commitment to be remorseless in their approach to bringing their music to life, so the vibe that is Power Meal is here in droves. The music blends together and above it, all are the vocals – coated with layers making the choruses full. Drums rumble, giving a deep bottom end. Keyboardist Bob Katsionis is really one of the best metal keyboardists in the business and here on this album, he drenches the songs with harmonic melodies, and of course the guitar work of Gus G is astonishing. He rips into one solo after another, and when not shredding the neck of his guitar he hammers the verses home with riffs and chords. The vocal style of Henning Basse is different from those of Papathansasio as Basse’s voice is throatier, deeper and in certain moments almost growling.

Never boring, or allowing the listener to catch their breath, Immortals opens with the CD highlight, “Hands Of Time,” a melodic, furious, imposing song, with a fantastic keyboard and guitar solos, it rapidly sets the tone for the rest of the CD. Angry refrains keep “We Defy” company, and one has to hear the acoustic guitars of “Ode To Leondis” where the tale is told of a soldier being readied for battle. After a spoken intro, the song explodes wide open into a magnificent, pompous, real heavy song. Bob Katsionis simply shines on “Back On The Throne,” and “War Of Ages.” The title track is beyond heavy, “Warriors And Saints” has the sounds of lofty angels in the background, the bass guitar work of “Rise From The Ashes,” was great, “Lady Of 1000 Sorrows,” was a song that took the CD into a different direction, as this ballad changed the tone of Immortals, but be that as it may, it really showcased really how great of a vocalist Henning Basse is, and closing Immortals, with its thumping drums, galloping guitars, mid track keyboard solo, and husky vocals is the bonus track “Vision Of Tomorrow.”

Certainly, a CD that belongs in every Firewind fan’s collection to be heard and appreciated, for Lord knows completely impossible, useless and hollow American radio sure as shit won’t play this on their stations. It has to be said the artwork wasn’t the best, but that’s nitpicking. Who gives a damn really, this is Firewind, and anything with the Firewind logo on it is worth hearing and Immortals is just that.

Genre: Melodic Power Metal

Band Members:

Gus G – guitars, backing vocals

Henning Basse – lead vocals

Bob Katsionis – keyboards, rhythm guitars, backing vocals

Petros Christoldoulidis – bass guitar, backing vocals

Johan Nunez – drums

Track Listing:

1. Hands Of Time

2. We Defy

3. Ode To Leonidas

4. Back On The Throne

5. Live And Die By The Sword

6. Wars Of Ages

7. Lady Of 1000 Sorrows

8. Immortals

9. Warriors And Saints

10. Rise From The Ashes

11. Vision Of Tomorrow (bonus track)

Website: http://www.firewind.gr

HRH Rating: 8.8/10