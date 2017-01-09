Foreigner Announces 40th Anniversary Tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham

FOREIGNER, CHEAP TRICK AND JASON BONHAM TOUR SET TO LAUNCH JULY 11th IN SYRACUSE, NEW YORK

TICKETS GO ON SALE JANUARY 13 AT LIVENATION.COM

FOREIGNER’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM SET FOR RELEASE MAY 5th

(January 9, 2017) – “I Want To Know What Love Is.” “Cold As Ice.” “Hot Blooded.” “Juke Box Hero.”

FOREIGNER, the band behind these classic and iconic songs, is turning 40 this year and they’re bringing their friends along for the year-long celebration.

First up is a mammoth worldwide tour, set to launch in Syracuse, NY on July 11th. For the US shows presented by Live Nation, Foreigner will be alongside Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick — who are also celebrating 40 years since the release of their self-titled debut album — and special guest Jason Bonham who will be bringing the music of Led Zeppelin to great night of rock ’n’ roll. Tickets go on sale January 13, 2017 at www.livenation.com.

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones. “I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can’t imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll.”

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, CHEAP TRICK is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. They have performed over 5,000 shows spanning four decades and have sold 20 million records worldwide. CHEAP TRICK formed in 1974 and while they have evolved throughout the years, the band continues to reach mainstream and critical success. Hits such as “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender” have cemented the group as one of America’s top rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time. In 2016, CHEAP TRICK released its 17th studio collection, Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello

“I was thrilled to hear Mick Jones wanted me to be involved in celebrating 40 years of Foreigner. I spent 3 years as their drummer and had a great time,” says Jason Bonham. “Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience show will hit home run after home run with these timeless classics done to perfection. JBLZE started 7 years ago as a way to show my appreciation not only to my dad and the music of Led Zeppelin, but also to the fans themselves. With the amazing Cheap Trick along with the one and only Foreigner this is show not to be missed.”

To coincide with the tour, FOREIGNER–Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums)– will be releasing a celebratory 40th anniversary album that features forty FOREIGNER tracks throughout the years entitled 40 – Forty Hits From Forty Years (RHINO). This album is a comprehensive compilation of original hits and several tracks from the current lineup with Kelly Hansen on vocals including “Cant Slow Down,” “Too Late,” and the Top 20 AC hit “When It Comes To Love.” The album also features two new songs, “The Flame Still Burns,” and “Give My Life For Love,” a brand new song by Jones. Rhino is kicking off a year-long catalog promotion with the January 24th picture disc release of Head Games.

Since the 1977 release of their first hit “Feels Like The First Time” and their self-titled debut album on Atlantic Records, FOREIGNER has been universally hailed as one of the world’s most popular rock acts with 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 Top 30 hits, and worldwide album sales exceeding 75 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER continues to rock the charts more than thirty years into the game.

Recent albums like Juke Box Heroes, a new compilation of digitally recorded Foreigner hits, and The Best of Foreigner 4 & More, recorded live from The Borgata, Atlantic City, both entered the Billboard Top 200 chart. Foreigner also featured strongly in every category in Billboard’s recently released “Greatest of All Time” listing. Catalog sales often eclipse those of Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen and most of their Classic Rock peers (Source: Nielsen SoundScan 2/11/16 – 2/3/16).

Check out the tour at any of the following stops, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks and posted on the band’s official website. Fans can check out livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.

DDATE CITY VENUE

Tue Jul 11 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Fri Jul 14 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 15 Hershey, PA Giant Center

Mon Jul 17 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Tue Jul 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 21 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Sat Jul 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Jul 26 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Jul 28 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 02 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 06 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed Aug 09 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri Aug 11 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat Aug 12 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Aug 13 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

Tue Aug 15 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Wed Aug 16 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

Sat Aug 19 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 Austin, TX austin360 Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 Albuquerque, NM*** Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 Phoenix, AZ*** Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Aug 26 West Valley City, UT*** USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 Chula Vista, CA*** Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 30 Los Angeles, CA*** Greek Theatre

Fri Sep 01 Marysville, CA*** Toyota Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 Mountain View, CA*** Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 04 Morrison, CO*** Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 08 Ridgefield, WA*** Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Sep 09 Auburn, WA*** White River Amphitheatre

*** Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience not on this date

Additional dates and support to be announced

www.foreigneronline.com

www.facebook.com/Foreigner

www.twitter.com/ForeignerMusic