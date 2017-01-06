Graham Bonnet Band Release Video For “Rider”

Last year Frontiers Music Srl released GRAHAM BONNET BAND’s new album “The Book”. Today a video for the song “Rider” has been released. Watch the video:

“The Book” can be ordered here: http://radi.al/TheBookor at the below links:

Amazon: http://radi.al/TheBookAmazon

iTunes: http://radi.al/TheBookiTunes

Google Play: http://radi.al/TheBookGoogleMusic

Spotify: http://radi.al/TheBookSpotify

“A story worth listening to many times.”

-New Noise Magazine (5 Stars!)

“A fine performance and a solid platter of classic melodic hard rock.”

-Danger Dog Music Reviews

“The Book is easily the album we’ve wanted to hear from Graham Bonnet for quite some time, and with a killer new band in tow, hot new material, and expertly dusted off classics, this a package any classic hard rock fan will want to dive right into.”

-Sea of Tranquility

GRAHAM BONNET is a rock legend. With a pedigree that includes Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri, he is one of the finest vocalists of his generation. His is a recognizable and unique voice on a number of classic hard rock albums, including Rainbow’s ‘Down To Earth’ (1979), Michael Schenker Group’s ‘Assault Attack’ (1982), Alcatrazz’s ‘No Parole For Rock ‘n’ Roll’ (1983) and ‘Disturbing The Peace’ (1985), and Impellitteri’s ‘Stand In Line’ (1988).

The recently formed GRAHAM BONNET BAND, features GRAHAM BONNET on, of course, lead vocals, Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, South American guitar sensation Conrado Pesinato on lead guitar, ex-Alcatrazz man Jimmy Waldo on keys, and Mark Zonder (known for his acclaimed work with Warlord and Fates Warning) on drums.