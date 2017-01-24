Guitar Wizard GUS G to support Steve Stevens 2017 European Tour

Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist GUS G will support Steve Stevens on his European Tour 2017!

Gus G, one of the most talked about guitar players on the Euro Metal scene released his outstanding second solo album “Brand New Revolution” in 2015, and is now working on the upcoming tour with his band Firewind. GUS´ playing style and flawless ability have seen his fan base grow exponentially across the world.

He will open the evening for Steve Stevens with a 40-minute acoustic guitar session.

Apr 05 O2 Academy – Islington, United Kingdom

Apr 06 Spirit of 66 – Verviers, Belgium

Apr 07 Batschkapp – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Apr 08 Musikmesse – Frankfurt, Germany

Apr 09 Matrix – Bochum, Germany

Apr 11 Posten – Odense C, Denmark

Apr 12 Göta Källare – Stockholm, Sweden

Apr 14 Plaza – Zurich, Switzerland

Apr 15 Druso Circus – Bergamo, Italy

Apr 16 Chango Club – Madrid, Spain

Visit Gus G online: https://www.facebook.com/officialgusg/