HARDROCK HAVEN WRITERS’ TOP 10 FOR 2016!
Every year, Hardrock Haven staffers compile their Top 10 best releases. Our writers and photojournalists have diverse interests, allowing Hardrock Haven the ability to cover a broad spectrum of music. This is quite evident when you read through the varied selections for the year. Here are the writers’ favorites from 2016:
Alexandra’s Top Ten for 2016
01. CETI – Snakes Of Eden
02. Andrzej Citowicz – In Time
03. Darrel Treece-Birch – No More Time
04. The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise
05. Hardline – Human Nature
06. Diamond Head – Diamond Head
07. Wild Rose – 4
08. Existance – Breaking The Rock
09. Doogie White & La Paz – Shut Up And Rawk
10. Massive – Destination Somewhere
Anabel’s Top Ten for 2016
01. Epica – The Holographic Principle
02. Motorhead – Clean Your Clock
03. Black Sabbath – The End
04. Amon Amarth – Jomsviking
05. Devin Townsend Project – Transcendence
06. Fleshgod Apocalypse – King
07. Deftones – Gore
08. Anaal Nathrakh – The Whole of the Law
09. In Flames – Battles
10. Korn – The Serenity of Suffering
Brenda’s Top Ten for 2016
01. RavenEye – Nova
02. Korn – Serenity
03. Gojira – Magma
04. Hed Pe – Forever
05. Into The Fire – Into The Fire
06. Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake
07. Lost Society – Braindead
08. Crobot – Welcome To Fat City
09. Cairo Son – Storm Clouds
10. Drowning Pool – Hellelujah
Cynthia’s Top Ten for 2016
01. Metallica – Hardwired… to Self Destruct
02. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage
03. Meshuggah – The Violent Sleep of Reason
04. Deftones – Gore
05. Killswitch Engage – Incarnate
06. Thrice – To Be Everywhere is To Be Nowhere
07. Gojira – Magma
08. Of Mice and Men – Cold World
09. The Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation
10. Lacuna Coil – Delirium
Elsie’s Top Ten for 2016
01. The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise
02. Sixx: A.M. – Prayers For The Blessed Vol.1
03. Death Angel – The Evil Divide
04. Sixx: A.M. – Prayers For The Blessed Vol.2
05. Metallica – Hardwired to Self-Destruct
06. Anthrax – For All Kings
07. Deftones – Gore
08. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage
09. Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
10. Sister – Stand Up, Forward, March!
Franco’s Top Ten for 2016
01. Pretty Maids – Kingmaker
02. Myrath – Legacy
03. Treat – Ghost Of Graceland
04. Nordic Union – Nordic Union
05. Theocracy – Ghost Ship
06. DGM – The Passage
07. Avantasia – Ghostlights
08. Almah – E.V.O.
09. Michael Sweet – One Sided War
10. Evergrey – The Storm Within
Grace’s Top Ten for 2016
01. The Amity Affliction – This Could Be Heartbreak
02. Sum 41 – 13 Voices
03. Asking Alexandria – The Black
04. Beartooth – Aggressive
05. Crown The Empire – Retrograde
06. Famous Last Words – The Incubus
07. Green Day – Revolution Radio
08. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage
09. Blink 182 – California
10. Architects – All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us
John’s Top Ten for 2016
01. Opeth – Sorceress
02. Trees of Eternity – Hour of the Nightingale
03. Thunderstone – Apocalypse Again
04. Michael Sweet – One Sided War
05. The Jelly Jam – Profit
06. Anthrax – For All Kings
07. Voyag3r – Are You Synthetic?
08. Toby Knapp – The Architect of Paradox
09. Arkham’s Razor – Carnival of Lost Souls
10. Vicious Rumors – Concussion Protocol
Justin’s Top Ten for 2016
01. Dark Tranquillity – Atoma
02. Anthrax – For All Kings
03. Russian Circles – Guidance
04. Allegaeon – Proponent for Sentience
05. Ripper – Experiment of Existence
06. Almanac – Tsar
07. Abbath – Abbath
08. Be’lakor – Vessels
09. Purson – Desire’s Magic Theatre
10. Vektor – Terminal Redux
Marija’s Top Ten for 2016
01. The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome
02. Ian Hunter – Fingers Crossed
01. Black Stone Cherry – Kentucky
04. Kansas – The Prelude Implict
05. The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise
06. Iggy Pop – Post-Pop Depression
07. Tyketto – Reach
08. Barb Wire Dolls – Desparate
09. Mitch Malloy – Making Noise
10. Ginger Wildheart – Year of the Fanclub
Ron’s Top Ten for 2016
01. Avantasia – Ghostlights
02. Metallica – Hardwired… To Self-Destruct
03. HammerFall – Built to Last
04. Ted Poley – Beyond the Fade
05. Theocracy – Ghost Ship
06. Primal Fear – Rulebreaker
07. Palace – Master of the Universe
08. Narnia – Narnia
09. Rhapsody of Fire – Into the Legend
10. Sonata Arctica – The Ninth Hour
Steve’s Top Ten for 2016
01. Electric Citizen – Higher Time
02. Abbath – Abbath
03. Anthrax – For All Kings
04. Opeth – Sorceress
05. Megadeth – Dystopia
06. The Well – Pagan Science
07. Glenn Hughes – Resonate
08. Metallica – Hardwired… to Self-Destruct
09. Purson – Desire’s Magic Theatre
10. The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome
So hard to pick, in my opinion was not the best year…my Top 10:
1. The Pretty Reckless – Who You Selling For?
2. SIXX A.M. – Prayers for the Blessed
3. Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
4. Whitford / St. Holmes – Reunion (and when you include the bonus first album disc)
5. Lacey Sturm –Life Screams
6. Ace Frehley – Origins Volume 1
7. SIXX A.M. – Prayers for the Damned
8. Zakk Wylde – Book of Shadows II
9. Metallica – Hard Wired…To Self-Destruct (side one is the best, IMO)
10. Last in Line – Heavy Crown (not really a “band,” but the album is good)