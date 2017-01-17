Into The LimeLight to release mega all-star charity project ANA – Metal for Charity

ANA Metal For Charity Project will be released by Into The LimeLight Records in 2017.

This charity project has been founded by Marius Danielsen and Anniken Rasmussen. With an impressive all-star lineup we will raise money for cancer research. After a long period of writing, recording by all artists and putting everything together the album will be ready in 2017 to be released. The full 100% of the incoming money will go to this project.

Release date will be 5 May 2017

Anniken and Marius stated:

“We have seen this horrible disease up close. It seems to affect everyone in some case. For quite a while we have had a wish to contribute to the fight against cancer. Now just felt like the time. Ana was originally written in remembrance of someone who died of cancer. We wanted to use it for an even greater cause. However, we wanted to make a fight song, so we had to rewrite some of the lyrics. We are grateful for all the contributing parts and hope that we can make a difference”.

There will be two songs by the all-stars:

1. Ana written by Marius and Anniken

2. DIO Cover Holy Diver

Also some songs will be included on the CD donated by participating bands.

The album will be made available as a digipack, to buy from the shop and online as well as download and through all major streaming sites.

The ANA All-Star lineup:

Amanda Somerville (Avantasia, Kiske/Somerville)

Roland Grapow (ex-Helloween, Masterplan)

Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

Matt Barlow (ex-Iced Earth, Ashes of Ares)

Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius)

Rafael Bittencourt (Angra)

Doogie White (ex-Rainbow, Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock)

Jake E (Amaranthe, Dreamland)

Rick Altzi (Masterplan)

Al Atkins (ex-Judas Priest)

Mark Sweeney (Wolfpakk, ex-Crystal Ball)

Ramy Ali (Freedom Call, Iron Mask)

David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Almanac)

Daniel Heiman (ex-Lost Horizon)

Tony Mills (ex-TNT, ex-Shy)

Mike LePond (Symphony X)

Thomas Winkler (Gloryhammer)

Frank Beck (Gamma Ray)

Christian Eriksson (Twilight Force)

Alessio Garavello (ex-Power Quest, A New Tomorrow)

PelleK (soloartist, ex-Damnation Angels)

Snowy Shaw (ex-King Diamond, ex-Therion)

Mats Levén (Candlemass)

Yama-B (ex-Galneryus, Gunbridge)

Bernt Fjellestad (Guardians of Time, Susperia)

Ida Haukland (Triosphere)

Martin Steene (Iron Fire)

Jo Amore (ex-Nightmare, Now or Never)

Patrik Johansson (Bloodbound, Shadowquest)

Carsten “Lizard” Schulz (ex-Domain, CLS Syndicate)

Sean Peck (Cage, Death Dealer)

John Jaycee Cuijpers (Praying Mantis)

Siegfried Samer (Dragony, Visions of Atlantis)

Magnus Winterwild (Axenstar)

Leo Figaro (Minstrelix)

David Åkesson (Qantice)

Henning Stranden (soloartist)

Tore André Helgemo (Stargazer)

William Ernstsen (Stargazer)

Anniken Rasmussen (Darkest Sins)

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins, Eunomia)

Peter Danielsen (Darkest Sins, Tindrum, Eunomia)

Mixed by Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69)

Artwork by Stan W Decker.

Holy Diver bonus all-star line-up:

Rick Altzi (Masterplan)

Neil Turbin (ex-Anthrax, DeathRiders)

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins, The Legend of Valley Doom)

David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Almanac)

Urban Breed (Serious Black, ex-Tad Morose)

Elias Holmlid (Dragonland)

Jake E (Dreamland, Amaranthe)

Anniken Rasmussen (Darkest Sins)

Ramy Ali (Freedom Call, Iron Mask)

Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69)

Jo Amore (ex-Nightmare, Now or Never)

Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer)

Marius Danielsen’s Metal Opera – Lost In A Dream:

Vocals – Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Vocals – Elisa Martin (ex-Dark Moor, ex-Fairyland)

Rhythm Guitar – Marius Danielsen

Solo Guitar – Ross the Boss (ex-Manowar)

Solo Guitar – Olivier Lapauze (Heavenly)

Bass – Anniken Rasmussen (Darkest Sins)

Keyboard – Peter Danielsen (Darkest Sins)

Drums – Alex Holzwarth (Rhapsody of Fire)

Monster by MARTYR – bonus track with special guests:

Nick Holleman (Vicious Rumors)

Gert Nijboer (Highway Chile/Deathriders)

Darkest Sins – Domineer:

Marius Danielsen – Vocals, guitar

Anniken Rasmussen – Vocals, bass

Sigurd Kårstad – Guitar

Peter Danielsen – Keyboard and orchestration

Ludvig Pedersen – Drums

Other tracks will be:

Marius Danielsen – Lost in a Dream

Al Atkins – A Void to Avoid (Part 1)

Carsten Lizard Schulz Syndicate – Brand New Fire

Gunbridge – Rebellion

Gloryhammer – Angus McFire.