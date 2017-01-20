Jack Russell’s Great White Release Video For “Sign of the Times”

New Album “He Saw It Comin'” Available January 27, 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl

Jack Russell’s Great White represents the next phase of a legacy. On January 27, 2017, Frontiers Music Srl will lay the framework for this new phase with the release of “He Saw it Comin'”.

Jack Russell’s Great White are pleased to share their video for the song “Sign of the Times”.

Regarding the song Jack Russell explained to Ultimate Classic Rock what it means and where it came from:

“I got the idea for ‘Sign Of The Times’ while sitting at an airport waiting for a plane. I was looking around people watching and after a few minutes it came to me that almost everyone was staring into their device of choice. I felt sad for humanity and it’s loss of conversation.”

Rather than look backwards and merely attempt to relive the multi-platinum hard rock entity’s storied origins, Jack Russell set his sights on the future. In December 2011, Jack Russell’s Great White first bared its teeth. Since its inception, the frontman welcomed back longtime bassist and friend Tony Montana-this time as a guitar player and keyboardist- along with lead guitarist Robby Lochner and drummer Dicki Fliszar. Now, this group has a sharp, soaring and slick new album ready, boasting the bluesy hard rock stomp that made Russell and Montana stars in the first place.

“It’s a powerful band,” Russell proclaims. “The music comes across very dynamically. It’s what I always wanted it to be. Tony was a catalyst for moving forward. I was never as close to him as I am now. We never had the opportunity to write music together before. I also never knew he played guitar. When I first heard him, I nearly fell of my chair. He’s my co-pilot. He’s one of my best friends. I wish we would’ve been this close back in the day.”

“It’s natural for all of us,” adds Montana. “There’s a solid chemistry, and we’re having a lot of fun.”

Along with Lochner and Fliszar and the more recent addition of Dan McNay on bass, these musicians hit the studio to cut their official full-length debut. It taps into the bluesy bombast and heavy energy of Russell’s celebrated material, but it’s a distinctly modern metallic monster.

“We want the new material to blow people’s ears back,” Russell goes on. “It has the elements of the best Great White music ever written, but there’s an edge. Tony brings that validity, while Robby, Dan and Dicki add a new life. It’s going to surprise people.”

Montana agrees, “It’s got the classic sound. The first element is Jack’s voice. No other band sounds like this one ever did or does now. When I was 17-years-old, I remember walking around the UCLA campus listening to the band’s first EP. I was a fan before I ever joined the band. We’re going to maintain that same integrity going forward.”

That integrity became forged over nearly thirty years. In 1984, Great White broke out of the Los Angeles scene with its self-titled debut followed by seismic platinum-selling outings such as 1987’s “Once Bitten…” and 1989’s “…Twice Shy”. Selling over 8 million copies worldwide, they stood out as tried-and-true rock stalwarts into the 21st century until 2011, when Russell went on to form Jack Russell’s Great White.

Ultimately, the new music is for the millions of fans who stuck by Russell all these years. It’s everything they’ve been waiting for and more.

“He Saw it Comin'” Track Listing:

1. Sign Of The Times

2. She Moves Me

3. Crazy

4. Love Don’t Live Here

5. My Addiction

6. Anything For You

7. He Saw It Comin’

8. Don’t Let Me Go

9. Spy Vs Spy

10. Blame It On The Night

11. Godspeed

Jack Russell’s Great White Lineup:

Jack Russell (Vocals)

Tony Montana (Guitar, Keyboards)

Robby Lochner (Guitar)

Dan McNay (Bass)

Dicki Fliszar (Drums)

