by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

In this rare and special performance, local Los Angeles legends The Dreaming performed with a fan-favorite original lineup of Chris Hall, Johnny Haro, Jinxx, and Brent Ashley at infamous goth club Bar Sinister. The set list ran through the “forgotten songs” off of the band’s 2008 release Etched in Blood, and what a treat that was! Senior photojournalist Anabel DFlux was there to document the performance on camera.

LIVE! | The Dreaming Concert Photo Gallery

