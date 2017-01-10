Psycho Las Vegas 2017: King Diamond to Headline

Psycho Las Vegas unveils King Diamond as the festival’s grand headliner. In coming to Psycho, King Diamond mark 30 years since the release of Abigail, and this will be King’s only USA performance of 2017!

With a career spanning more than 35 groundbreaking years, King Diamond’s namesake stands among the ultimate heavy metal icons. From landmark records with Mercyful Fate to establishing the band King Diamond in 1985 and unleashing the unholy trinity of Fatal Portrait (1986), Abigail (1987) and “Them” (1988) on the world, King Diamond’s vocals, atmosphere and songs have become the staple diet of multiple generations of headbangers.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of metal’s ultimate legends take the stage at the biggest underground fest the US has ever known when King Diamond plays Psycho Las Vegas 2017 in August at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

Additional headliners, full lineup & official festival artwork revealed Jan 2017.

– confirmed lineup –

KING DIAMOND (Headliner / USA 2017 exclusive)

MURDER CITY DEVILS

NEUROSIS

MULATU ASTATKE

SWANS

CARCASS

WOLVES IN THE THRONEROOM

CRYSTAL FAIRY

MAGMA

CHELSEA WOLFE

SLO BURN

CULT OF LUNA WITH JULIE CHRISTMAS

ABBATH

SUMAC

MYRKUR

PELICAN

WEEDEATER

ZEAL & ARDOR

SLOMATICS

OATHBREAKER

VHOL

COUGH

BLOOD CEREMONY

INTER ARMA

THE SKULL

WINDHAND

BUZZOVEN

MINSK

CODE ORANGE

KHEMMIS

GATECREEPER

NORTH

CULT LEADER

SNAIL

WIZARD RIFLE

MERLIN

FLOORIAN

DOMKRAFT

ELEPHANT TREE

MORNE

HOLLOW LEG

SUMMONER

VIP tickets are on sale as of Jan. 18.

Payment options for Psycho Las Vegas 2017 are available through Affirm, with immediate delivery of tickets. More info at affirm.com.

Psycho Las Vegas 2017 is set for Aug. 18-20 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are available at vivapsycho.com.

http://www.vivapsycho.com

https://www.facebook.com/psychoLasVegas

https://www.instagram.com/psycholasvegas