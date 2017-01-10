Psycho Las Vegas 2017: King Diamond to Headline
Psycho Las Vegas unveils King Diamond as the festival’s grand headliner. In coming to Psycho, King Diamond mark 30 years since the release of Abigail, and this will be King’s only USA performance of 2017!
With a career spanning more than 35 groundbreaking years, King Diamond’s namesake stands among the ultimate heavy metal icons. From landmark records with Mercyful Fate to establishing the band King Diamond in 1985 and unleashing the unholy trinity of Fatal Portrait (1986), Abigail (1987) and “Them” (1988) on the world, King Diamond’s vocals, atmosphere and songs have become the staple diet of multiple generations of headbangers.
Don’t miss your chance to see one of metal’s ultimate legends take the stage at the biggest underground fest the US has ever known when King Diamond plays Psycho Las Vegas 2017 in August at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!
Additional headliners, full lineup & official festival artwork revealed Jan 2017.
– confirmed lineup –
KING DIAMOND (Headliner / USA 2017 exclusive)
MURDER CITY DEVILS
NEUROSIS
MULATU ASTATKE
SWANS
CARCASS
WOLVES IN THE THRONEROOM
CRYSTAL FAIRY
MAGMA
CHELSEA WOLFE
SLO BURN
CULT OF LUNA WITH JULIE CHRISTMAS
ABBATH
SUMAC
MYRKUR
PELICAN
WEEDEATER
ZEAL & ARDOR
SLOMATICS
OATHBREAKER
VHOL
COUGH
BLOOD CEREMONY
INTER ARMA
THE SKULL
WINDHAND
BUZZOVEN
MINSK
CODE ORANGE
KHEMMIS
GATECREEPER
NORTH
CULT LEADER
SNAIL
WIZARD RIFLE
MERLIN
FLOORIAN
DOMKRAFT
ELEPHANT TREE
MORNE
HOLLOW LEG
SUMMONER
VIP tickets are on sale as of Jan. 18.
Payment options for Psycho Las Vegas 2017 are available through Affirm, with immediate delivery of tickets. More info at affirm.com.
Psycho Las Vegas 2017 is set for Aug. 18-20 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are available at vivapsycho.com.
