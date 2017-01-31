Ramblin’ Man Fair – Announce More Artists & Extra Day!

Spirit Of Rock Presents Ramblin’ Man Fair, Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent UK, 28th, 29th & 30th July 2017

ANNOUNCE EXTRA DAY & FURTHER ACTS

SAXON

Last in Line

Graham Bonnet Band

Praise for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2016 —

“Only UK Festival of its kind, superbly organised, top notch food, great music!” – Daily Express

“Ramblin’ Man Fair looks good on paper. But it’s even better in practice” – Kerrang Magazine

“Ramblin’ Man Fair is festival heaven for fans of rock, prog, blues and country” – The Sun

“The latest boutique festival is a huge success, rocking all weekend”- Classic Rock Magazine

“A Cracking Festival” –Sunday Mirror

Following on from the critically acclaimed and commercially successful second year in 2016, Ramblin’ Man Fair returns in 2017!

Ramblin’ Man Fair is the must see event for discerning festival goers. A quality musical line up with a number of UK exclusive performances. The event is a unique experience fast becoming a staple of the UK festival calendar.

The festival will take place in the beautiful Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent – the garden of England. The park is one of the largest in South East England with more than 450 acres of mature parkland and a 30-acre lake. With multiple travel links via train (Ashford International, Maidstone East and Maidstone West in close proximity) and road (with three park and rides available around Maidstone). The festival site is also perfect for European festival goers with easy links to the London airports, Eurostar via Ashford Int’l and Channel Ferries to and from mainland Europe.

Ramblin’ Man Fair for the first time adds a third day, The festival will now be open from 4pm on Friday 28th July with the first wave of bands announced below!

The festival will be split into four stages over three days. Stages announced so far include Mainstage, Prog In the Park Stage, Outlaw Country Stage and Blues Stage. New for 2017 is a Guest stage unique to next year’s event more details of which will emerge in a later release. Announced acts to date are:

Friday 28th July

Main Stage

Saxon (Headliner)

Last in Line

Graham Bonnet Band

*Plus Guest Act to be Announced*

Saturday 29th / Sunday 30th July

Main Stage

ZZ Top (UK Festival exclusive)

Extreme (UK Festival exclusive)

Dokken (UK Exclusive)

Blues Pills

Monster Truck

British Lion

Jared James Nichols

Colour Of Noise

Prog in the Park Stage

Kansas (Headliner)

Magnum

Focus

I Am The Morning

The Gift

Blues Stage

Joanne Shaw Taylor (Headliner)

The Quireboys (Blues set)

Big Boy Bloater

Outlaw Country Stage

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (Headliner)

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

Ghoultown

Whiskey Dick

Jessica Lynn

Grooverider Stage

Rival Sons (Headliner)

Vintage Caravan

The Picture Books

Dirty Thrills

Information on just added bands:

Saxon (Mainstage, Friday HEADLINE) – Formed in 1977 Saxon was one of the early leaders of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, alongside the likes of Iron Maiden and Def Leppard. With a career spanning 40 years they have become one of the most iconic bands of the European metal scene, selling over 15 million albums and headling festivals the world over. Frontman Biff Byford says “After a great time at the first Ramblin’ Man Fair we are very happy to be asked back to headline the inaugural Friday night this year. With all the hits and more coming your way … get out your denim and leather, it’s going to be special.”

Last in Line (Mainstage) – Formed in 2012 of original remaining members of the band Dio, Last in Line carry on the memory of one of the most iconic metal musicians of all time Ronnie James Dio. Expect an electricfying set of some of the most memorable metal tracks from the past three decades. Last in Line are Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Phil Soussan, Erik Norlander and Andrew Freeman.

Friday only ticket General Admission – £45*

Friday only ticket VIP – £65*

Weekend General Admission – £150.00*

Weekend VIP – £250.00*

*Subject to booking Fee

Day Tickets Now On Sale at

Day General Admission – £85*

Day VIP Admission – £125*

*Subject to booking Fee

