Starsick System sign to Pride & Joy Music; 2nd Album Lies, Hopes & Other Stories Coming in June

PRIDE & JOY MUSIC is happy to announce the signing of Italian Modern Hard Rock band STARSICK SYSTEM for the release of their second album “Lies, Hopes & Other Stories”. The release date is set for June 23rd, 2017!

STARSICK SYSTEM is a new sensation in modern hard rock, mixing influences from bands like Alter Bridge, Sixx AM, Shinedown with the deep research for a personal sound where catchy choruses and melodies are melted with heavy riffing.

After the release of their debut album “Daydreamin’” in the year 2015, the band supported Zakk Wylde’s BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and GUS G. (Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist) on tour in Italy.

Check out the video for the track “Believe” from this album here:



The sophomore release, “Lies, Hopes & Other Stories”, was recorded during the year 2016 and caught the attention of PRIDE & JOY MUSIC in the same year. A lyric video and a full video clip will be released shortly and more touring is planned for later in the year!

Line-up: Marco Sandron – vocals, guitars; David Donati – guitars; Ivan Moni Bidin – drums, Valeria Battain – bass

Web: https://www.facebook.com/starsicksystem

www.prideandjoy.de