Udo Dirkschneider of Dirkschneider and U.D.O.

by Steve Patrick

– Sr. Columnist —

There is an old adage that all good things must come to an end. At almost 5 decades into his career, Udo Dirkschneider has made the bold decision that he will soon stop performing the songs of the Accept catalog. As a way of saying goodbye to these hard rock classics, Dirkschneider has recently embarked on the aptly named Back to the Roots Tour and released a live album of the same name via AFM Records.

Dirkschneider the band is currently in the middle of the North American leg of the Back to the Roots Tour. Before the show in Westland, MI at The Token Lounge, Dirkschneider the man took some time to speak with Hardrock Haven. During the interview, Udo talked about when he will finally say goodbye to the Accept songs when to expect the next U.D.O. record, performing with his son Sven on drums, and why he calls this the “fried chicken tour.”

::: Watch the Interview :::

For more information, please visit www.udo-online.com

Videography by Justin DelPrince