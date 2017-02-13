Battle Beast unveil first track-by-track clip for Bringer Of Pain

BATTLE BEAST’s brand-new studio album Bringer Of Pain, will be released this Friday through Nuclear Blast. Today the Finns have launched the first part of a track-by-track series. Watch the video below to learn more about the following tracks:

Track-By-Track #1:



Bringer Of Pain track listing:

01. Straight To The Heart

02. Bringer Of Pain

03. King For A Day

04. Beyond The Burning Skies

05. Familiar Hell

06. Lost In Wars (feat. Tomi Joutsen)

07. Bastard Son Of Odin

08. We Will Fight

09. Dancing With The Beast

10. Far From Heaven

Bonus (DIGI / 2LP)

11. God Of War

12. The Eclipse

13. Rock Trash

More on Bringer Of Pain:

‘King For A Day’ OFFICIAL VIDEO:



‘King For A Day’ MAKING-OF:



‘Familiar Hell’ OFFICIAL VIDEO:



Trailer #1:



Trailer #2:



Trailer #3:



Recorded and produced at JKB Studios by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, »Bringer Of Pain« was also mixed by him alongside Viktor Gullichsen and Mikko Karmila, while mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. The cover artwork was crafted by Jan Yrlund. Additionally, »Bringer Of Pain« is BATTLE BEAST’s first album recorded with guitarist Joona Björkroth.

BATTLE BEAST w/ SABATON, LEAVES’ EYES

20.04. USA Philadelphia, PA – The Trocadero

21.04. USA New York, NY – Playstation Theatre

23.04. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

25.04. CDN Montreal, QC – Club Soda

26.04. CDN Quebec City, QC – Imperial De Quebec

27.04. CDN Toronto, ON – Opera House

28.04. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

30.04. USA Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Concert Hall

01.05. USA Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

02.05. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

03.05. CDN Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

05.05. CDN Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

06.05. CDN Calgary, AB – The Palace

07.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

08.05. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10.05. USA San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

11.05. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

12.05. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

14.05. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater

16.05. USA Dallas, TX – Trees

17.05. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo Music Hall

18.05. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar

20.05. USA Tampa, FL – Orpheum

21.05. USA Charlotte, NC – The Underground

22.05. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

BATTLE BEAST is:

Noora Louhimo | vocals

Joona Björkroth | guitars

Juuso Soinio | guitars

Eero Sipilä | bass

Janne Björkroth | keyboards

Pyry Vikki | drums

Visit BATTLEBEAST online:

www.battlebeast.fi | www.facebook.com/battlebeastofficial | www.nuclearblast.de/battlebeast