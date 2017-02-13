Battle Beast unveil first track-by-track clip for Bringer Of Pain
BATTLE BEAST’s brand-new studio album Bringer Of Pain, will be released this Friday through Nuclear Blast. Today the Finns have launched the first part of a track-by-track series. Watch the video below to learn more about the following tracks:
Track-By-Track #1:
Bringer Of Pain track listing:
01. Straight To The Heart
02. Bringer Of Pain
03. King For A Day
04. Beyond The Burning Skies
05. Familiar Hell
06. Lost In Wars (feat. Tomi Joutsen)
07. Bastard Son Of Odin
08. We Will Fight
09. Dancing With The Beast
10. Far From Heaven
Bonus (DIGI / 2LP)
11. God Of War
12. The Eclipse
13. Rock Trash
More on Bringer Of Pain:
Recorded and produced at JKB Studios by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, »Bringer Of Pain« was also mixed by him alongside Viktor Gullichsen and Mikko Karmila, while mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. The cover artwork was crafted by Jan Yrlund. Additionally, »Bringer Of Pain« is BATTLE BEAST’s first album recorded with guitarist Joona Björkroth.
BATTLE BEAST w/ SABATON, LEAVES’ EYES
20.04. USA Philadelphia, PA – The Trocadero
21.04. USA New York, NY – Playstation Theatre
23.04. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
25.04. CDN Montreal, QC – Club Soda
26.04. CDN Quebec City, QC – Imperial De Quebec
27.04. CDN Toronto, ON – Opera House
28.04. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
30.04. USA Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Concert Hall
01.05. USA Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
02.05. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
03.05. CDN Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
05.05. CDN Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
06.05. CDN Calgary, AB – The Palace
07.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
08.05. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10.05. USA San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
11.05. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
12.05. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
14.05. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
16.05. USA Dallas, TX – Trees
17.05. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo Music Hall
18.05. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar
20.05. USA Tampa, FL – Orpheum
21.05. USA Charlotte, NC – The Underground
22.05. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
BATTLE BEAST is:
Noora Louhimo | vocals
Joona Björkroth | guitars
Juuso Soinio | guitars
Eero Sipilä | bass
Janne Björkroth | keyboards
Pyry Vikki | drums
Visit BATTLEBEAST online:
www.battlebeast.fi | www.facebook.com/battlebeastofficial | www.nuclearblast.de/battlebeast
