In Concert: Glenn Hughes
by Jadranka Jade
– Sr. Photojournalist —
January 26, 2017 at Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, England —
Glenn Hughes recently performed at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham, England in support of his latest album Resonant. On the road with his four-piece band, guitarist Søren Andersen, drummer Pontus Engborg, and keyboardist Jay Boe, the group rolled through set of new and classic Hughes tunes from his solo work to Trapeze, Hughes/Thrall, Deep Purple, and Black Country Communion.
Set List:
1. Flow
2. Muscle and Blood
3. Gettin’ Tighter
4. Stumble & Go
5. Medusa
6. Can’t Stop the Flood
7. One Last Soul
8. You Keep on Moving
9. Might Just Take Your Life
10. Soul Mover
11. Black Country
Encore:
12. Heavy
13. Burn
Glenn Hughes Concert Photo Gallery
Visit Glenn Hughes online: http://www.glennhughes.com/resonate/
Videos from the Rescue Rooms
Glenn Hughes – “Muscle and Blood”
Glenn Hughes – “Flow”
Glenn Hughes – “Heavy”
Glenn Hughes – “Burn”
Videographer: Steve Russ
London was a top show