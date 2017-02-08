Hot off the Press

In Concert: Glenn Hughes

by Jadranka Jade
– Sr. Photojournalist —

January 26, 2017 at Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, England —

Glenn Hughes recently performed at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham, England in support of his latest album Resonant. On the road with his four-piece band, guitarist Søren Andersen, drummer Pontus Engborg, and keyboardist Jay Boe, the group rolled through set of new and classic Hughes tunes from his solo work to Trapeze, Hughes/Thrall, Deep Purple, and Black Country Communion.

Set List:
1. Flow
2. Muscle and Blood
3. Gettin’ Tighter
4. Stumble & Go
5. Medusa
6. Can’t Stop the Flood
7. One Last Soul
8. You Keep on Moving
9. Might Just Take Your Life
10. Soul Mover
11. Black Country

Encore:
12. Heavy
13. Burn

Glenn Hughes Concert Photo Gallery

Visit Glenn Hughes online: http://www.glennhughes.com/resonate/

Videos from the Rescue Rooms

Glenn Hughes – “Muscle and Blood”

Glenn Hughes – “Flow”

Glenn Hughes – “Heavy”

Glenn Hughes – “Burn”

Videographer: Steve Russ

1 Comment on In Concert: Glenn Hughes

  1. AndyS // February 9, 2017 at 5:43 am // Reply

    London was a top show

