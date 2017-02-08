In Concert: Glenn Hughes

by Jadranka Jade

– Sr. Photojournalist —

January 26, 2017 at Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, England —

Glenn Hughes recently performed at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham, England in support of his latest album Resonant. On the road with his four-piece band, guitarist Søren Andersen, drummer Pontus Engborg, and keyboardist Jay Boe, the group rolled through set of new and classic Hughes tunes from his solo work to Trapeze, Hughes/Thrall, Deep Purple, and Black Country Communion.

Set List:

1. Flow

2. Muscle and Blood

3. Gettin’ Tighter

4. Stumble & Go

5. Medusa

6. Can’t Stop the Flood

7. One Last Soul

8. You Keep on Moving

9. Might Just Take Your Life

10. Soul Mover

11. Black Country

Encore:

12. Heavy

13. Burn

Glenn Hughes Concert Photo Gallery

Visit Glenn Hughes online: http://www.glennhughes.com/resonate/

Videos from the Rescue Rooms

Glenn Hughes – “Muscle and Blood”



Glenn Hughes – “Flow”



Glenn Hughes – “Heavy”



Glenn Hughes – “Burn”



Videographer: Steve Russ