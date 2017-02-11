Joey Sturgis Tones​ Introduces Toneforge Jason Richardson Plugins

Joey Sturgis Tones​ is excited to announce Toneforge Jason Richardson​, the latest addition to the Toneforge line of plugins.

This plugin offers three new amp designs, two custom cabinets, three effect pedals, and a complete post-processing section. All aspects of ​Toneforge Jason Richardson​ are derived from the tones created with producer Taylor Larson on Jason’s debut solo album, “I” and then progressed with Joey’s unique sonic mindset.

Jason Richardson has made a name for himself and his guitar playing abilities in bands such as All Shall Perish, Born Of Osiris, Chelsea Grin – and most recently as a solo artist with the release of his debut album, “I”, in 2016. Now, ​Joey Sturgis Tones​ is excited to bring Jason’s signature tone to the masses with his signature Toneforge plugin, released at this year’s Winter​ ​NAMM 2017​.

Features:

● Guitar tones derived from Jason Richardson’s album, “I”

● 3 New Amps

● 2 Custom Guitar Cabinets

● 3 New Pedal Models (Delay, Lo-Fi & Reverb)

● Onboard Tuner

● Dynamic Post-Processing Section

Technical:

Toneforge Jason Richardson​ is supported on all Macs & PCs running 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems. For compatibility with all major digital audio workstations, Toneforge Jason Richardson​ is available as in VST2, VST3, AU, RTAS & AAX formats.

Pricing & Availability:

Toneforge Jason Richardson​ is available now at ​jrtone.com​ for $99 USD.

About Joey Sturgis Tones:

Joey Sturgis Tones is an audio software manufacturer of streamlined audio products designed to help musicians, producers and engineers to create great music. All Joey Sturgis Tones plugins are simple to use and built to have a pro quality sound right out of the gate, allowing users to get creative with our tools in any environment.

