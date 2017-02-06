LIVE! | Devin Townsend Project

by Christophe Pauly

– Sr. Photojournalist —

January 30, 2017 at Rockhal in Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxemburg —

The Devin Townsend Project is currently on tour in Europe in support of its latest album Transcendence. Support acts include Between The Buried And Me and Leprous.

Set List:

1. Rejoice

2. Night

3. Stormbending

4. Failure

5. Hyperdrive

6. Where We Belong

7. Planet of the Apes

8. Ziltoid Goes Home

9. Suicide

10. Supercrush!

11. March of the Poozers

12. Kingdom

Encore:

1. Ih-Ah!

2. Higher

Devin Townsend Concert Photo Gallery

Visit Devin Townsend online: http://www.hevydevy.com/