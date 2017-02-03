LIVE! | Powerwolf
by Elsie Roymans
– Sr. Photojournalist —
February 1, 2017 at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium —
German Heavy Metal giants, Powerwolf is currently on the road in Europe touring with Epica, recently performing to a sold out venue at Ancienne Belgique, in Brussels, Belgium.
Band:
Attila Dorn – Vocals
Falk Maria Schlegel – Keyboards
Roel van Helden – Drums
Matthew Greywolf – Guitars
Charles Greywolf – Bass, Guitars
Set List:
Blessed & Possessed
Army of the Night
Amen & Attack
Coleus Sanctus
In the Name of God (Deus Vult)
Sacred & Wild
Armata Strigoi
Dead Boys Don’t Cry
Let There Be Night
Resurrection by Erection
Werewolves of Armenia
Sanctified With Dynamite
We Drink Your Blood
Powerwolf Concert Photo Gallery
Visit Powerwolf online: http://www.powerwolf.net/
Leave a comment