LIVE! | Powerwolf

by Elsie Roymans

– Sr. Photojournalist —

February 1, 2017 at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium —

German Heavy Metal giants, Powerwolf is currently on the road in Europe touring with Epica, recently performing to a sold out venue at Ancienne Belgique, in Brussels, Belgium.

Band:

Attila Dorn – Vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel – Keyboards

Roel van Helden – Drums

Matthew Greywolf – Guitars

Charles Greywolf – Bass, Guitars

Set List:

Blessed & Possessed

Army of the Night

Amen & Attack

Coleus Sanctus

In the Name of God (Deus Vult)

Sacred & Wild

Armata Strigoi

Dead Boys Don’t Cry

Let There Be Night

Resurrection by Erection

Werewolves of Armenia

Sanctified With Dynamite

We Drink Your Blood

Powerwolf Concert Photo Gallery

Visit Powerwolf online: http://www.powerwolf.net/