Pierce the Veil Unveils New Music Video “Floral & Fading”

San Diego, CA’s PIERCE THE VEIL is thrilled to unveil the music video for their new single “Floral And Fading”. To celebrate the video, the band hosted a special release event last night in association with Spotify and KROQ at Paramount Drive-In Theatre in Paramount, CA. The band held a Q&A broadcast on Facebook Live for fans worldwide, before an acoustic set and private screening of the video on the drive-in big screen for lucky winners, launching simultaneously with the worldwide premiere of the video online for fans around the world.

The video also had its broadcast premiere today with MTV, playing every hour on the hour on MTVU, MTV Live and MTV2. The track is taken from the band’s latest album Misdaventures, which debuted at #4 in the Billboard Top 200 last year with 54,000 copies sold in the U.S. in its first week.

“We weren’t really sure what kind of song we were making when we recorded ‘Floral & Fading,'” frontman Vic Fuentes explains. “It was sort of a studio experiment that ended up being one of my favorites on the album. It’s a love song to my girl about ignoring all the internet hate we got when we first started dating and focusing on each other instead.”

Pierce The Veil was recently nominated for Best Underground Alternative Band in the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Voting is open until February 25 at iHeartRadio.com/awards or through the iHeart Radio app.

The band will kick off their headline REST IN SPACE TOUR on Feb. 17, which continues through March 10, before hitting the road again in April for a string of festivals, including 98ROCK Fest in Tampa, Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock On The Range.

PIERCE THE VEIL TOUR DATES

REST IN SPACE TOUR w/ Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire

Feb 17 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Feb 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Feb 22 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall Ballroom

Feb 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre

Feb 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre

Feb 26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Feb 28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

March 1 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

March 2 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

March 3 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

March 5 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

March 7 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

March 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

March 10 – Tucson, AZ @ Club XS

FESTIVALS

Apr 28 – Tampa, FL @ 98Rock Fest

Apr 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

May 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 19 – 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range

May 26 – 28 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

EU/UK

June 1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Power Fest

June 2-4 – Wershofen, DE @ Rock Am Ring

June 2-4 – Nurnburg, DE @ Rock Im Park

June 5 – Hamburg, DE @ Rawk Attack

June 6 – Luxembourg, LU @ The A’s Mayhem

June 8 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

June 9 – Brétigny-Sur-Orge, FR @ Download Festival France

June 10 – London, UK @ Download Festival

June 12 – Lyon, FR @ Longlive Rock Fest

June 13 – Milan, IT @ In.Fest

June 16 – Nickelsdorf, AU @ Nova Rock

June 17 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

June 18 – Berlin, DE @ Monsterbash

PIERCE THE VEIL – Vic Fuentes/rhythm guitar, vocals, Jaime Preciado/bass, Tony Perry/guitar, and Mike Fuentes/drums – With the 2012 release of their album Collide with the Sky, PTV exploded, selling out North American and UK headline tours in 2012, 2013, and 2014, and headlining 2015’s Warped Main Stage. The band and its members have accumulated north of 5.5-million Facebook “likes,” as well as 4.5 million Twitter and 4.7 milliion Instagram followers, and 200-million-plus YouTube plays (the “King for a Day” video alone is at more than 68-million views). Collide, which has been streamed more than 110 million times on Spotify and the single “King for a Day,” logging more than 27-million Spotify plays, have both been RIAA certified gold. The band has won multiple awards from Alternative Press, Revolver, Kerrang! and Rock Sound and has performed on Late Night With Conan O’Brien and at this year’s MTV Fandom Awards, where they were nominated for “Bandom of the Year.” The band also took home the Most Dedicated Fans award at the inaugural 2016 Revolver Music Awards. PTV’s new album, Misadventures, released in May 2016, debuted at #1 on its Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative and Independent charts and #4 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts, and debuted in the Top 20 in the UK, Mexico, Australia and Canada.

