Rival Sons Rock Antwerp
by Elsie Roymans
– Sr. Photojournalist —
February 25, 2017 at Trix in Antwerp, Belgium —
Rival Sons recent gig at Trix in Antwerp was sold months before the schedule date. The band didn’t disappoint as the atmospheric venue alnong with the music and stage show provided by Rival Sons put a smile on the many faces in the crowd.
Set List:
Hollow Bones Pt. 1
Tied Up
Thundering Voices
Electric Man
Secret
Belle Starr
Jordan
You Want To
Fade Out
Tell Me Something
Face of Light
Torture
Open My Eyes
Drum Solo
Hollow Bones Pt. 2
Keep On Swinging
Rival Sons Concert Photo Gallery
Connect with Rival Sons here: http://www.rivalsons.com/
