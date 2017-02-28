Rival Sons Rock Antwerp

by Elsie Roymans

– Sr. Photojournalist —

February 25, 2017 at Trix in Antwerp, Belgium —

Rival Sons recent gig at Trix in Antwerp was sold months before the schedule date. The band didn’t disappoint as the atmospheric venue alnong with the music and stage show provided by Rival Sons put a smile on the many faces in the crowd.

Set List:

Hollow Bones Pt. 1

Tied Up

Thundering Voices

Electric Man

Secret

Belle Starr

Jordan

You Want To

Fade Out

Tell Me Something

Face of Light

Torture

Open My Eyes

Drum Solo

Hollow Bones Pt. 2

Keep On Swinging

Rival Sons Concert Photo Gallery

Connect with Rival Sons here: http://www.rivalsons.com/