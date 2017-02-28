VAIN return with their new studio album, Rolling With The Punches
VAIN return with their new studio album, Rolling With The Punches, a follow up to the 2011 critically acclaimed Enough Rope. Rolling With The Punches, which was launched via a Pledge Music campaign, will officially be released worldwide on Friday, 17th March 2017. Get ready for ripping guitars, haunting vocals and phenomenal songs!
The track listing for “Rolling With The Punches” will run as follows:
CD version
01 – Rolling With The Punches
02 – Deliver The Passion
03 – Long Gone
04 – Dark City
05 – Bury Some Pain
06 – It’s a Long Goodbye
07 – Inside Out
08 – Don’t Let It Happen To You
09 – Sacrifice
10 – Show Your Love
Vinyl version (available on 14. April 2017)
01 – Rolling With The Punches
02 – Deliver The Passion
03 – Long Gone
04 – Dark City
05 – Bury Some Pain
06 – It’s a Long Goodbye
07 – Inside Out
08 – Don’t Let It Happen To You
09 – Sacrifice
10 – Show Your Love
11 – Sip The Wine (bonus track)
Pre-order the CD and Vinyl here:
https://musicbuymail.com/en/shop/cd/vain-rolling-with-the-punches-cd
https://musicbuymail.com/en/shop/cd/vain-rolling-with-the-punches-lp
All pre-orders receive a free VAIN A2 poster!
VAIN also have the upcoming tour dates confirmed:
March 10 – MS Connexion Complex – Mannheim, Germany
March 11 – Paunchy Cats – Lichtenfels, Germany (with AUTOGRAPH)
July 14 – Bang Your Head Festival – Balingen, Germany
August 26 – Hair Metal Heaven Festival – Hull, UK
September 2 – Hard Rock Hell Festival – Sheffield, UK
More shows to be announced soon…
Make sure to also follow Vain on Facebook here as the band will be announcing plans for the release of their albums No Respect, Move On It, Fade, In From Out Of Nowhere, On The Line, All Those Strangers and Enough Rope on vinyl.
