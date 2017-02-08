Jan Axel Blomberg aka Hellhammer of Mayhem

by Steve Patrick

Infamous Norweigan Black Metal pioneers Mayhem recently recorded a new live version of their classic first full-length album, 1994’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. To support the live album and accompanying DVD, Mayhem are currently touring North America alongside Black Anvil and Inquisition.

Just before the Cleveland, OH show, Mayhem drummer Jan Axel Blomberg (better known as Hellhammer) took a few moments to speak with Hardrock Haven. Hellhammer spoke about how the tour has been going so far, the band’s long desire to do a live recording of De Mysteriis, the question he hates being asked, and his all-time favorite USA road food.

For more information, please visit www.thetruemayhem.com