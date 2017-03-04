by Derric Miller

— Managing Editor —

Ron Keel, aka The Metal Cowboy, checked in with Hardrock Haven to talk about his new solo band The Ron Keel Band; what the fans can expect from the live shows and if a new studio album is in the works; how he sings better than ever when some of his ’80s brethren have lost their way; his gig as a DJ on KBAD 94.5; and finally, how his wife and best friend is bravely fighting cancer and what you can do to help.

(Donations to help the Keel family with medical bills can be given at http://paypal.me/reneekeelcancerfund.

Go to http://www.ronkeel.com to see how else you can help.)

::: Listen to the Interview :::



Your browser does not support this audio format.

Links:

Ron Keel – “Dead Man Rockin’ ” —