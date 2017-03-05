Blacktop Mojo Release Title Track Off of Upcoming LP, ‘Burn The Ships’

Blacktop Mojo have released the second and title single in anticipation of their March 10th, 2017 LP, Burn The Ships. Originally premiered on Revolver Magazine, Burn The Ships is available for pre-order via Bandcamp.

“We all quit our jobs at about the same time to make this record and play as much as possible—that was our all in, no going back moment. It reminded me of a story we heard from the 1500s about a Spanish explorer that sailed to conquer a territory. Once they landed on the beach, he burned all the ships so all his men knew one thing was clear, there’s no going back. That’s what that song is about, and that’s the story of our lives at the point of the record being created.” – Blacktop Mojo

Track List:

1 Where The Wind Blows

2 End Of Days

3 Burn The Ships

4 Prodigal

5 Shadows On The Wall

6 Sweat

7 Pyromaniac

8 8000 Lines

9 Dog On A Leash

10 Make A Difference

11 Chains

12 Dream On

13 Underneath

“If Soundgarden and Lynyrd Skynyrd were to take a roll in the hay, nine months later, out would pop Blacktop Mojo.”

Formed in September 2012, armed with a simple demo and a dream, they set out to play as many shows as they could, touring and sharing the stage (with the likes of Aaron Lewis, Saving Abel, & Puddle of Mudd, among others.) During that time, Blacktop Mojo’s self-released their first studio album ‘I Am’ back in 2014. Time has not been wasted since their debut album release. Everything on this journey has led them to this most important moment in their career. The band’s latest offering Burn the Ships is an instant rock’ n roll masterpiece featuring the soon to be classic songs “Where The Wind Blows” and “Dog On A Leash”. Produced by Philip Mosley and mixed and mastered by Austin Deptula. This latest album release will launch Blacktop Mojo into the elite company of some of the great rock bands of all time.

