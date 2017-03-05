Davey Suicide Release Music Video “Too Many Freaks” Upcoming ‘Made From Fire’ LP Out 3/24/17

February 20, 2017 – UnHolywood, Killafornia – Rock band Davey Suicide has released the Official Video for the debut single, “Too Many Freaks (Feat. Twiztid),” off of their upcoming LP Made From Fire. Due out March 24, Made From Fire was Co-Produced by keyboardist Needlz and Charles Kallaghan Massabo, and was premiered on Kerrang!

There is a primordial force running though this band, a momentum that will not be held back by anything. In today’s uncertain climate, the world needs an escape, more freaks, and a reason to be excited again. There are 14 massive tracks on “Made from Fire” that fit that bill and this album breathes a new direction into a rock/industrial/nu metal genre. “We’re erecting a new kingdom of torching wrath, industrial destruction, passionate melodies, tons of charisma and a tough attitude culminating one conclusion: If there’s one Rock band out there the world really needs right now, it’s Davey Suicide.”



Pre-Order Made From Fire Online

Davey Suicide is also gearing up to join Industrial Metal legends DOPE and Combichrist along with September Mourning on the Blood, Lust, Death 2017 Tour.

Tour Dates:

02/27 @ Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

02/28 @ Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

03/02 @ Liquid Joe’s – Salt Lake City, UT

03/03 @ Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO

03/04 @ Aftershock – Merriam, KS

03/05 @ Outland Ballroom – Springfield, MO

03/06 @ Underground – Omaha, NE

03/07 @ Gabe’s Oasis – Iowa City, IA

03/08 @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall – St Paul, MN

03/09 @ Courtside – Dubuque, IA

03/10 @ Q&Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI

03/11 @ The Sandlot – Green Bay, WI

03/12 @ The Annex – Madison, WI

03/13 @ The Metal Grill – Cudahy, WI

03/14 @ The Agora – Cleveland, OH

03/15 @ HOME Bar – Arlington Heights, IL

03/16 @ Big Shots – Valparaiso, IN

03/17 @ The Apollo Theatre – Belvedere, IL

03/18 @ The Machine Shop – Flint, MI

03/19 @ The Music Factory – Battle Creek, MI

03/20 @ Trixie’s Ent. Complex – Louisville, KY

03/21 @ Diesel – Pittsburgh, PA

03/22 @ Reverb – Reading, PA

03/23 @ Highline Ballroom – New York, NY

03/24 @ Palladium – Worcester, MA

03/25 @ Fish Head Cantina – Halethorpe, MD

03/26 @ Arizona Pete’s -Greensboro, NC

03/28 @ The Haven – Winter Park, FL

03/29 @ The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

03/30 @ O’Malley’s Sports Bar – Fort Lauderdale, FL

04/02 @ Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA

04/03 @ Grizzly Hall – Austin, TX

04/04 @ Scout Bar – Houston, TX

04/05 @ Fitzgerald’s – San Antonio, TX

04/06 @ Trees – Dallas, TX

04/07 @ The Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

04/08 @ Club Red – Mesa, AZ

04/09 @ The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA

The name, “Suicide” is a constant reminder that unless we kill ourselves, there’s no ceiling for what we are capable of.“

Hailing from Unholywood Killafornia, Davey Suicide is cultivating the underground by fusing arena rock, gutter grit, sleaze and theatrics into their own “nu” brand of industrial rock. The band, which features Davey Suicide along with Drayven Davidson, Needlz, Niko Gemini, and Derek Obscura, distills heavy metal, industrial and punk into anthems that are as corrosive as they are catchy. “Rock fans haven’t gone anywhere,“ Suicide exclaims, “they just need a reason to fall in love again.”

Formed in 2010, Suicide played a few huge shows in Hollywood before garnering the attention of a couple indie labels and the original manager of Linkin Park. By early 2012, Suicide signed a record deal and started extensively touring by the summer of 2012. Over the next five years, the band went on 16 tours, 330+ shows over 2 continents (with the likes of Static-X, Combichrist, Wednesday 13, Twiztid, Ill Nino, Orgy, New Years Day, William Control) and put out 3 releases including the Put Our Trust in Suicide EP (Nov 2012), the self titled Davey Suicide LP (March 2013) and the World Wide Suicide LP (September 2014). The 4th release, and 3rd full length album, entitled Made From Fire, hits shelves on March 24, 2017

Along the way, Suicide gained notable press from Kerrang Magazine as one of the Top 50 Rockstars in the World, Alternative Press’ 100 Bands You Need to Know, Revolver Magazine’s Ones to Watch, and numerous features in Big Cheese, Outburn, Substream, Scuzz TV, & Blank TV.

In the spring of 2015, Suicide and former record label locked horns in a year and a half long litigation over rights of Suicide’s albums and numerous contractual breaches. In August of 2016, Suicide released a tell-all video depicting the details of what the band and he had gone through with the label. The video turned into a media circus amassing over 1.3 million views, and reaching over 3 million people in a matter of days. Shortly after the video went viral, the lawsuit ended up getting settled. The video was then removed after the settlement.

In late August of 2016, Suicide released the empowering single, “Rise Above” which has since been added to the Kerrang TV, Scuzz TV and Kerrang Radio rotation. “Rise Above” is the first taste of their upcoming 3rd studio album entitled, Made From Fire.

On September 16, 2016, the Davey Suicide catalogue was re-released on Itunes, and all digital outlets by Suicide. Made From Fire, the 3rd studio LP, will be released on March 24, 2017. Suicide exclaims, “All of this adversity tested us and forced us to learn how to survive. It could have ended us, but instead, we’ve created our most exciting collection of material to date as a result.”

Davey Suicide’s Made From Fire incorporates the anarchistic bite of vintage Marilyn Manson with the stadium feel of Bring Me The Horizon and the epic melodies courtesy of In This Moment. Blended together with barefaced sex appeal and borderline extremism and danger, Davey Suicide has erected a new kingdom of torching wrath, industrial destruction, passionate melodies, tons of charisma and a tough attitude allowing only one conclusion: If there’s one Rock band out there the world really, really needs right now, it’s Davey Suicide.

Online:

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

Reverbnation

Spotify