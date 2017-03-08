Edge Of Paradise announce GUITAR GIVEAWAY!

Edge Of Paradise new CD ALIVE is now available for pre-order, with release scheduled for March 10! Currently, the CD is #2 best selling rock album on Amazon, among Hard Rock and Heavy Metal albums!

The band is hosting a guitar giveaway on their social media pages and here’s how to enter + Everyone who downloads ALIVE will get a signed postcard from the band!

1. Pre-Order ALIVE! iTUNES https://itun.es/us/3Wxbib – AMAZON http://goo.gl/VLbRPZ

2. Message EOP facebook page the Screenshot of the download + mailing address (For signed postcard) https://www.facebook.com/EdgeOfParadiseBand/?pnref=story

3. SHARE THE GUITAR GIVEAWAY POST! When you get your friends to download Alive and mention your name to us, your entry doubles!

View music video for Alive title track here:







Winners will be announced March 17!