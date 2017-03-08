GIVEAWAY! | MURKOCET debut album ‘Digging Mercy’s Grave’

MURKOCET, Clawhammer PR and Hardrock Haven are giving one lucky person the band’s debut CD release Digging Mercy’s Grave …

On January 14 Phoenix Metallers MURKOCET released debut album Digging Mercy’s Grave. The 11 tracks herein are razor sharp examples of modern American metal! Album cut “Strip Club Massacre” was chosen by indie horror film director Bob Clark (Reel Bloody Films) as the title track for his new film.

Formed in 2013, MURKOCET is a cutthroat American heavy metal band from the desert of Phoenix Arizona. The band’s name was vocalist Richie Jano’s Xbox Live gamer tag that was suggested as a joke. However, it caught the ears of the other members and the name stuck. Users experience aggressive and often times violent actions, which is indeed the essence of MURKOCET’s music. The band’s lineup consists of vocalist Richie Jano, guitarist Nate Garrett, drummer Mike Mays and bassist Brandon Raeburn.

Heavily influenced by LAMB OF GOD, HATEBREED, SLIPKNOT and the like, combined with their own musical talents, MURKOCET delivers a highly aggressive and unrelenting sound with a catchy melodic groove. The band’s main objective has always been to write material that would not only be exciting musically but have a strong emphasis on crowd involvement. Their live performance and high energy stage presence keep their audience engaged from start to finish. By staying true to their goal it allows them to attract not only metal listeners but fans of all genres.

Murkocet – Digging Mercy’s Grave

Album stream: https://www.murkocetband.com/#music-section

iTunes:

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1193448062?ls=1&app=itunes

