Kelly Ogden of The Dollyrots

by Derric Miller
— Managing Editor —

Kelly Ogden, lead singer and bassist for The Dollyrots checked in with Hardrock Haven to talk about their new tour; touring with the whole family which has a new addition in Daisy Moon; the new album Whiplash Splash; going the indy route and using Pledge Music to fund their new studio release; specific tracks like “Just Because I’m Blond” and “Jump Start This Heart;” adding an album cover of the Katrina and The Waves hit “Walking on Sunshine;” and much more.

Check out the Hardrock Haven review of Whiplash Splash here and tune in to hear everything The Dollyrots are up to today!

::: Listen to the Interview :::

Video:
Dance Like a Maniac


Links:
www.dollyrots.com
twitter.com/thedollyrots
facebook.com/thedollyrots

