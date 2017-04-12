Lions Pride Music to Release American Mafia’s Made in New York

Denmark-based Lions Pride Music is pleased to announce the signing of New York’s American Mafia for their forthcoming, new release, Made In New York. The 5-song EP marks the band’s sophomore effort and follows in same line as the debut, Rock N’ Roll Hit Machine, delivering classic hard rock of the finest. Made In New York comes out on September 25th, 2017.

AMERICAN MAFIA “FRIENDLY FIRE” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

American Mafia – “Death & Satisfaction”

For more info, please visit

Lions Pride Music @ http://www.lionspridemusic.com/

Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/lionspridemusic

American Mafia @ http://americanmafiaband.com/ or on

Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMafiaBand